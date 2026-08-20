Adam Schefter Gives Packers Concerning Josh Jacobs Warning

The Green Bay Packers have not heard much about Josh Jacobs in terms of the legal proceedings of his domestic violence charges or the NFL’s reaction. However, Adam Schefter of ESPN told the team at ESPN Milwaukee that he would not be surprised if the NFL stepped in before the legal process was finalized to discipline Jacobs.

“I think the Packers would like for them to wait for the process to play out,” said Schefter. “I think the league is always trying to step in and be proactive rather than reactive. I don’t know what side will prevail. I do know that it is absolutely up for debate, and the league has looked into it. I don’t know where the league will come out. I will not be surprised if there is discipline by the time the season starts.”

Schefter did make it clear that he was not completely sure one way or the other. However, while most people are getting the sense that nothing will come up until after the season, he did want to remind fans that this is a scenario that is completely on the table, as the NFL does information gathering of their own.

Adam Schefter Predicts Potential NFL Discipline for Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs

Jacobs was arrested on May 26 on domestic abuse charges. However, he was released and as of now, the police are still investigating. As this could take time, the NFL has had a tendency to let things play out on the legal side before making a move in terms of NFL punishment.

Ezekiel Elliott is the most notable situation where the NFL saw a player continue to play while the police investigated charges. When the police finished their investigation, the NFL stepped in and made its decision.

So, the initial thought was that Jacobs would be under the same timeline. However, as Schefter points out, the league would like to be more proactive than they have in the past. This could lead to them speeding up the punishment timeline.

Packers Could Miss Jacobs in 2026 Season

This would be a tough blow for the Packers. The team has questionable depth behind him. MarShawn Lloyd is expected to step in if anything happens to Jacobs. However, he has six carries in two NFL seasons and has struggled to stay healthy. He is healthy and looks good right now, but it is tough to see him holding up with a significant workload.

Christopher Brooks is the backup, but he is a former UDFA who has mostly served as depth. It is unclear if any of the other backs on the Packers roster will make the team.

For Jacobs, it could be a bad start to what looks like his last year in Green Bay. After rushing for 1,329 yards in a fully healthy season in 2024, Jacobs had 929 yards while missing two games in 2025.

If Green Bay moves on from Jacobs after this season, they will save $13.5M against the salary cap and only eat $3.125M in dead money. The team is expected to move on after this year, regardless of the NFL punishment.