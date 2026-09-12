Packers’ $33M Investment Sets Expectations for Settled Role

When Green Bay Packers center Sean Rhyan takes the field in Week 1 of 2026, it will feel like the first time in a position that he can officially say is his. The former third-round pick has bounced around in his first four NFL seasons, but finished 2025 as the starting center.

He will enter 2026 as the center with the understanding that this will be his job for the foreseeable future. Rhyan signed a three-year, $33M extension this offseason. This signals the belief the team has in him to handle the transition.

“I want to do really well at my position because this is the first year that I know this is my position,” Rhyan said. “All that I worry about is my expectations, and they’re high. They’re really high. I want to do well, and I want us, as an O-line, to do really well because that reflects on all of us.”

Rhyan’s first start at center was in Week 11 against the New York Giants. His second start was against the Minnesota Vikings. Rhyan and the Packers will kick off Week 1 of the 2026 season against the Vikings, so it is a great chance to see how far he has progressed.

“There were definitely some moments that were teachable moments and things he’s learned from,” Head Coach Matt LaFleur said. “I just think he’s really grasped that position and taken charge in that room.”

With questions all over the offensive line, the team needs Rhyan to be one of their most consistent lineman.

Green Bay Packers Have Faith in Sean Rhyan

Rhyan was a third-round pick in 2022 but did not see the field in the regular season. He played right guard in the preseason. In 2023, he worked as depth at right guard, as he pushed Jon Runyan. He started to rotate into the lineup around Week 14.

In 2024, he took over the right guard job. He started in all 17 games. Rhyan started the four games of the 2025 season but got banged up and missed a little time. When he returned, injuries shook up the lineup. He moved to left guard for one start and then started the final seven games of the season of center.

The team will hope for a lot of improvement as he enters his eighth start at center in the NFL. He had the offseason to reset and focus on center. The expectation is for a much improved center.

Packers Need Improved Center Play

The Packers have questions at all positions entering the season. Their left tackle Jordan Morgan has one career start at left tackle. They have veterans returning at left guard and right tackle. However, both Aaron Banks and Zach Bako-Bewele are questionable entering the game due to injuries. Banks appears to be a true game-time decision.

At right guard, the team had an unresolved position battle. Right now, it looks like Jacob Monk will start. That leaves Rhyan, who is making his eighth start at center in his fifth NFL season. His progress will be crucial.