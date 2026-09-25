Packers Get Concerning Injury News on Starting Lineman

The Green Bay Packers‘ offensive line has had about as bad a start to the season as you can ask for. However, it could somehow have gotten worse. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Packers center Sean Rhyan got X-Rays on his hand after the game.

Silverstein initially reported the injury was to his snapping hand. However, Rob Reischel of Forbes noted that Rhyan had his left hand stepped on in the first quarter, and that was the nature of the X-Rays.

Silverstein admitted that he could have had the hand wrong. Head coach Matt LaFleur was not asked about the injury after the game.

There is not a clear indication of whether Rhyan will miss time, and if he does, how much time he will miss. However, it does raise questions about another player on the offensive line. Over two weeks, Rhyan was one of the more stable options the team had.

Green Bay Packers Starting Center Has Potential Hand Injury

The Packers offensive line is doing a lot of shuffling on the fly. Even Rhyan had played guard exclusively in the first two years of his NFL career. He shifted to center during his third season and now is the team’s starting center in his fourth year.

He had just started to settle into the position when the injury occurred, which made it more frustrating. However, what is even more surprising is that he has been one of the more stable options on the line.

The other four spots have been bigger questions.

Packers Offensive Line Remains In Flux

At right tackle, the Packers thought they would get Zach Bako-Bewele back from an injury. However, he lasted just a touch more than one game healthy. So, they are onto their backup, Anthony Belton.

Belton started at left tackle in college and right guard as a rookie, so it is taking him time to adjust.

At right guard, Jacob Monk has held it down. However, he might be best at center, especially if Rhyan is out. The team has him at guard because Belton has had to play tackle.

At left guard, they have already tried three different options. Aaron Banks cannot stay healthy. Donovan Jennings was benched for Jager Burton. The rookie did not play well in his first start in Week 3.

At left tackle, it is Jordan Morgan, who has been up-and-down and has not been consistent in the first two games.

So, Rhyan is not the only question along the line. If Rhyan were to miss time, the Packers would have to either push Burton to right guard and start Monk at center, or start Burton at center. Either way, it means Jennings is back in the lineup after his struggles through two weeks. Time will tell how the Packers handle the injury. Fortunately for Rhyan, the team has a few extra days.