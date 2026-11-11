Packers’ Veteran Offensive Lineman ‘Could Return This Week’, Per Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers have been utilizing 2025 seventh round pick John Williams as the team’s starting center ever since Sean Rhyan suffered an ankle injury in the team’s closely-fought loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 7.

Williams did a decent job in his debut, but in the past couple of weeks has been the definitive weak link in the offensive line. In particular, the 24-year old has had major issues in pass-protection, scoring a brutal 29.4 pass-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus.

With immediate backup center Jacob Monk currently residing on IR due to a calf injury suffered just a few snaps after Rhyan was forced to leave the game, the onus has been strong for the fifth year pro; who signed a three-year, $33 million extension this offseason; to get back out there.

Sean Rhyan Could Return to the Field ‘This Week’

According to Matt LaFleur, that could happen sooner rather than later, as he noted on Wednesday that there was a chance that the 26-year old center could return this week, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein.

“Packers coach Matt LaFleur said there is a chance that center Sean Rhyan could return this week.” Silverstein reported on Nov. 11. “He also said they are working through the possibility of LB Zaire Franklin and WR Skyy Moore returning to practice. Said Micah Parsons is not working today because of illness.”

Rhyan has been one of the anchors of the Packers’ offensive line for the past three years. Moving to center last season, it seemed like the team had found the former third round pick’s best position on the line.

Packers Still Need Improvement on the Offensive Line

Despite Green Bay’s offensive line having seen improvement after the addition of Laken Tomlinson, who has started every game since joining the team after the Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the unit is still very much in need of as much help as it can get.

Tackles Jordan Morgan and Anthony Belton are both below-average starters, although both have had their moments this season, and there is certainly some promise in terms of Morgan’s future.

Guard Aaron Banks has also struggled in his two games back since returning in Week 8, with only Williams having been worse than him on offense in both bouts.

So getting Rhyan back is big for the offensive line, especially heading into a potentially crucial divisional game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.