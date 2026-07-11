Packers Starter Turns Heads During Brutal Offseason Workout

NFL players like to spend their offseason time in different ways, but teams trust them to stay in shape during the downtime. Green Bay Packers starting center Sean Rhyan is trying new ways to keep in shape and add some balance to his life this summer.

Rhyan was seen in a hot yoga class with his wife via his wife’s TikTok account. The video caught some attention. Rhyan looks completely drained, as if he played four quarters after the workout.

Rhyan is dripping sweat from head to toe to the point where his mat and the clothes that he shed are also soak in his sweat.

The video is a reminder of how hard a workout hot yoga can be. It is also good to see that the Packers center is expanding his horizons before an important season with the team.

Green Bay Packers Center Sean Rhyan Enters Important Season With Team

Rhyan is going through an official position change. While he got some work at center last season, it was only because starting center Elgton Jenkins got hurt. That was not the plan going to into the year.

Rhyan was drafted in 2022, but did not play at all during his rookie season. He saw the field as a depth offensive lineman during his second NFL season. He played 213 snaps at right guard and 16 snaps at left guard in his limited work.

However, he has been a full-time starter for the past two years. Rhyan started at right guard for 17 games in 2024. He did take nine snaps at center and seven at left guard, but overall had 1,010 snaps at right guard.

Then, Rhyan started the first four games at right guard in 2025. He missed a little time in the middle of the year, but when he came back in Week 11, the team tried him at center. He finished the year at center, and now it looks like he is going to be handed the reins this year.

So, while he has eight career starts at center, it is still an important year for him to show that he can handle it for the entire season.

Packers Are Going Through Major Offensive Line Shift

Rhyan is not the only player with a lot on his plate this season. The Packers are shifting at three spots, and starting right tackle Zach Tom is currently injured.

Left tackle Jordan Morgan will be a first-year starter at a new position. He will be entering his third year, but has much less experience than Rhyan. Morgan has mostly played guard in his first two seasons. At right guard, the team will be turning to Anthony Belton. Belton played tackle in college.

When Rhyan shifted over to center the team threw Belton into guard, so there is a touch of continuity. However, all three players are stepping into bigger roles, and they have more on the line with their performances.

It is good to see Rhyan showing that he is going to be in the best shape when the season starts.