Packers Major Weakness Exposed by Steelers

The Green Bay Packers‘ defensive backfield was one of the biggest questions entering the 2026 season. So, when the Pittsburgh Steelers dropped 28 points and 332 yards from their backup quarterbacks in the preseason opener, it was going to raise some red flags.

Green Bay had the majority of their starters out there at the beginning of the game. Still, even when they shifted to their depth, these are the players who are supposed to be competing to make the final roster. Right now, nobody has stepped up, and the room remains a big question entering the second preseason game.

Green Bay Packers Secondary Falls Flat Against Pittsburgh Steelers

Mason Rudolph started the game, and he went 10-of-11 passing for 93 yards. The most notable pass was a Germie Bernard 25-yard reception that saw Keisean Nixon miss a tackle. The Steelers brought in Will Howard from there.

Howard was a sixth-round pick who missed his entire rookie season. So, this was his first time playing in an NFL game. He came out and completed seven of his nine passes for 86 yards. He also led a scoring drive before the half.

Rookie third-round pick Drew Allar cleaned things up late. He is coming off of a torn ACL and a poor college career. However, he hit the ground running against Green Bay. He completed 10 of his 13 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns. The highlight play was a 74-yard catch-and-run to Kaden Wetjen after Jaylin Simpson slipped. Allar also led another scoring drive that ended with him running the ball in.

The rookie dominated the Packers. Green Bay did record three sacks, so the pass rush was not at fault.

The case could be made that Mike McCarthy is a guru and saved all of these quarterbacks. However, most will see it as three quarterbacks not worthy of being starters carving up the Packers defense.

Packers Secondary Has Major Questions Entering 2026 Season

The safety depth is not ideal, but they do have two solid starters. They are lacking at cornerback, though. Nixon struggled, and Carrington Valentine has not been healthy. Rookie second-round pick Brandon Cisse has been the best player in the cornerback room. Outside of Nixon, Valentine, Cisse, and free agent addition Benjamin St-Juste, the team lacks options to complete the room.

Domani Jackson missed the game due to injury. Simpson struggled on the outside as much as he did in the slot. Shemar Bartholomew and MJ Devonshire do not have realistic chances to push for the roster.

At safety, Mark Perry struggled in moments as well. Kitan Oladapo had to play the slot. This left rookie UDFA Murvin Kenion and new signings Trey Dean and Tra Fluellen to round out the depth.

Javon Bullard should be back to man the slot soon, but the depth behind him and the safety room is questionable. The secondary was exposed in a bad way by the Steelers offense.

The team either needs to rebound or start adding players to compete with the struggling names already here.