4 Packers Who Will Shape Green Bay’s Season Revealed by ESPN

The status and fit of four Green Bay Packers players in training camp might decide what type of year the team will have. Rob Demovsky of ESPN highlighted tight end Tucker Kraft, right tackle Zach Tom, linebacker Zaire Franklin and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave as the four players who might decide things as early as training camp.

When it comes to Kraft and Tom, the status of their injury timelines will determine how optimistic things can get on offense. Meanwhile, the defensive fits of two new free agents might give an idea of how high the defensive ceiling is.

Green Bay Packers Have Four Players to Watch in Training Camp

The early expectation for Kraft is that he is going to get on the field by Week 1. However, Demovsky does not expect him to be very active in the preseason.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean he needs to play in a preseason game,” noted Demovsky. “In fact, he probably won’t, but the Packers are going to want to see him practice before the week of the opener at Minnesota.”

So, if Kraft is not on the field early in training camp, and does not play in the preseason, it should not be a big worry. The team is going to slow-play him in the summer with the thought that he will be on the field Week 1.

Meanwhile, Demovsky notes that Tom has no setbacks or thoughts of missing time. However, now that he is healthy, the expectations are going to rise for the right tackle.

“He underwent knee surgery to repair a partially torn patella tendon and did not practice during the offseason program,” wrote Demovsky. “The Packers need Tom to return at the top of his game to settle an offensive line that struggled last season.”

The Packers have new starters at left tackle, right guard, and center. Having stability at right tackle would be paramount to the team making a run.

On defense, both Hargrave and Franklin need to step into new roles as free agents. However, Demovsky notes that the two are coming into the team with some familiarity.

“The Packers traded for Franklin to replace Quay Walker, who left in free agency, and they signed Hargrave because they needed a veteran presence on the defensive line,” wrote Demovsky. “It’s no coincidence that both have played for Gannon at earlier points in their careers.”

Packers Have a lot of Moving Pieces Entering the 2026 Season

So, for as much as they need to fit in, they also are around to help the current players get acclimated to the defense they know and understand.

These four are important, but they are just some of the moving pieces on the Packers’ roster. They have strong competition brewing at cornerback. They also need Lukas Van Ness to step up in his fourth NFL season, as Micah Parsons is not currently healthy.

On offense, both Matthew Golden and Anthony Belton are going to be asked to take on bigger roles in their second NFL seasons. They are also looking for Jordan Morgan to slide into left tackle, after bouncing around to multiple offensive line spots during his first two NFL seasons.

There are so many key players to mention.