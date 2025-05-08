Packers to Sign Award-Winning Dual-Threat QB Who Had Interest From Bills: Report

The Green Bay Packers brought Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma in for a rookie minicamp tryout following the 2025 NFL Draft. They must’ve liked what they saw, because they’re planning on signing him.

Dave Naylor of TSN was first to report the addition. The Buffalo Bills were also slated to host Elgersma for a workout, but that won’t be happing now.

With Jordan Love firmly entrenched as the starter and Malik Willis as QB2, Elgersma will likely be competing against Sean Clifford for a third-string and/or practice squad spot. If he plays well, he could force the team to make a tough decision in the QBs room.

Let’s take a closer look at the newest Packers quarterback, and whether he could give Clifford a run for it.

What Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma Brings to Green Bay Packers

Former Laurier QB Taylor Elgersma is expected to receive a contract offer from the Green Bay Packers. 🇨🇦 (HT @TSNDaveNaylor) pic.twitter.com/bKzc1dryBR — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 7, 2025

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound Elgersma originally hails from Ontario, and he spent his college years rewriting the record books at Wilfrid Laurier University. At just 23 years old, the QB is coming off a monster season in U Sports, completing a staggering 74.1% of his passes for 3,765 yards, 32 touchdowns and just 10 picks in 2024. He led the Golden Hawks to a perfect 11-0 record as a starter and capped it off by winning the Hec Crighton Trophy—essentially Canada’s version of the Heisman.

Across his four-year career, Elgersma threw for 10,230 yards and 76 touchdowns, adding 572 yards and 18 scores on the ground. He was more than just a stat machine, though—he brought poise, leadership and a strong football IQ to the field, making him a standout in Canada’s top collegiate league.

What really boosted Elgersma’s NFL stock, though, was his performance at the 2025 Senior Bowl. In that game, he made history as the first quarterback from U Sports to get an invite. Going up against elite NCAA talent, he didn’t flinch, even uncorking a 43-yard strike during the game that left a few mouths open. He followed that up with an impressive showing at his pro day in Buffalo, displaying NFL-caliber arm strength and solid mechanics.

Despite all that, Elgersma went undrafted in April. Still, the Packers took notice and are giving him a shot to earn his way onto the roster.

His journey to this point has been anything but conventional. Most NFL hopefuls don’t come from Canadian college ball, let alone end up throwing passes at Lambeau Field. But Elgersma’s mix of size, accuracy and cool-under-pressure demeanor make him one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects to watch this offseason.

Whether or not he makes the final cut in Green Bay, Elgersma’s competition with Clifford could provide some drama as training camp approaches.

Sean Clifford Has Played Small Role Since Joining Packers

A fifth-round pick by the Packers in 2023, Clifford has appeared in two games since getting drafted. He has thrown just one pass for 37 yards.

A standout at Penn State, Clifford set school records in passing yards (10,661), touchdowns (86) and completions (833) over his five-year collegiate career. His leadership and consistency made him a four-time team captain and a three-time All-Big Ten honoree.

Now, Clifford will have to earn his spot once more, as the Packers continue their practice of adding young signal-callers.

“I’d love to continue to bring in quarterbacks,” Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said in February of 2024, per SI’s Bill Huber, “not only for the competition but for the development of them. Because I do think it takes time. It takes time, any player, but a quarterback particularly in a comfort zone of what he’s doing where you can really see his talent come out. I think Sean hit that pretty early compared to most, but I think that’s important you give that player the time to get there.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Elgersma develops into a capable backup.