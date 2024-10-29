Packers Sign Former Commanders 1st-Round Starter, Release LB

The Green Bay Packers announced multiple roster moves heading into their huge Week 9 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The Packers have added an intriguing new defender, signing former Washington Commanders starting linebacker Jamin Davis to their practice squad. In order to make room for Davis, Green Bay released LB Chris Russell from its PS.

Selected 19th overall by Washington in the 2021 NFL draft, Davis played in 50 games over his 3+ seasons with the Commanders, starting 36. Considering his experience, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Davis added to Green Bay’s active roster at some point soon.

Some Background on New Packers Signee, LB Jamin Davis

A former standout out of the University of Kentucky, Davis entered the league as a much-hyped prospect. While it’s not fair to call him a bust, it’s reasonable to say he didn’t live up to expectations.

In his rookie season with Washington in 2021, Davis played in all 16 games and recorded 76 total tackles, 48 of which were solo. Despite solid tackling stats, Davis faced a learning curve transitioning to the NFL level, especially in terms of reading plays and reacting quickly within Washington’s defensive schemes. He registered only 1.0 sacks that season, leading some to question his immediate impact compared to other first-round linebackers.

The 2024 season, however, brought notable changes under new head coach Dan Quinn.

Davis was shifted from LB to defensive end in a bid by the team’s new coaching staff to maximize his pass-rushing potential, but the transition proved challenging. In his five appearances this year, he recorded just 13 total tackles without registering a sack. This reduced production combined with the positional adjustment led to his release midway through the season as Washington reshuffled its roster. Over his Washington career, Davis totaled 282 tackles, seven sacks, six passes defended, and one interception across 50 games.

Despite getting released by the Commanders, Quinn had nothing but good things to say about Davis. “What a good teammate, Jamin,” Quinn said after the LB’s release, via USA Today. “Sometimes there’s good that comes after the hard stuff, and he’s somebody that we’ll definitely be watching and pulling for. He really worked hard during his time here.”

Now, he’ll get a fresh start in Green Bay.

Davis Is Joining Resurgent, Dominant Packers Defense

The Packers have kicked their 2024 season off in impressive fashion, going 6-2 over their first eight games. One of the primary reasons for their success has been a resurgent defense under first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

Green Bay’s pass defense has limited opponents to 1,885 passing yards and an average of 7.3 yards per attempt, ranking them as one of the better mid-tier pass defenses this season. On the ground, they’ve held teams to 893 rushing yards, with an average of 4.3 yards per carry. Their run defense is a relatively solid unit, but not quite among the elite — at least, not yet.

One undeniable strength for the unit has been the defensive line. The Packers have been tirelessly pressuring the quarterback, as they’ve netted 21.o sacks thus far, which currently ranks 8th in the NFL. Green Bay is surrendering 21.3 points per contest (11th in the NFL) and playing well on both sides of the ball.

With a huge divisional matchup against the Lions looming, stingy defense will be more important than ever.