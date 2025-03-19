Packers Sign All-Pro Speedster In Second Wave Of Free Agency – Report

The Green Bay Packers have not quite made the splash that fans wanted in free agency. Although the team opened the chequebook to add guard, Aaron Banks; and nickel corner, Nate Hobbs, there has been little action at other areas of importance.

The need for an elite defensive end remains clear – depending on the Packers’ confidence at third year edge, Lukas Van Ness, finally having a breakout year – as does the necessity of adding another receiver.

And at long last, the Packers have added a receiver – but perhaps not quite the star-studded name that many hoped for, per Jeremy Fowler.

Source: Free agent WR/return specialist Mecole Hardman is signing with the #Packers on a one-year deal. Hardman takes his speed from Kansas City to Matt LaFleur’s offense. pic.twitter.com/KKsbMVKg2G — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 18, 2025

Mecole Hardman Signs With Packers After Chicago Bears Visit

It seemed like the former second-team All-Pro kick returner in 2019 could be set to join the Chicago Bears, after visiting with them on Monday. However, the ex-Kansas City Chief did a quick u-turn 24 hours later, and has now signed with the Bears’ #1 enemy in Green Bay.

Despite his credentials on special teams, Mecole Hardman never quite managed to establish himself as a core member of Kansas City’s offensive operation, producing less than 300 receiving yards in each of the last three seasons, including a total of just 90 in 2024.

However, he did maintain his role as the team’s primary punt returner in KC, in addition to also returning 5 kick-offs for 132 yards.

What Will Hardman’s Role Be In Green Bay?

Given his lack of dynamism offensively over the past few years, it is fairly safe to say that the Georgia alum will not be a focal point of Green Bay’s passing attack, despite Christian Watson‘s knee injury likely keeping him out for the start of the 2025 season.

More likely, the former second round pick will take over Keisean Nixon‘s role as the primary returner on special teams, with Nixon primed to be a cornerstone of the Packers’ secondary moving forward in 2025 and beyond.

And after some fairly understandable comments were made by Nixon concerning his use special teams given his expanded role on defense, it seems like the organization has acted accordingly.

The Packers ranked 24th in punt return yards/attempt in 2024, whilst the Chiefs – with Hardman at the helm – came in 12th.

It's unlikely that this addition is seen as the fix-all of Green Bay's somehow perennially below-par special teams unit, but it certainly is another dynamic piece

How Will This Affect The Packers’ Offense?

Realistically, not much will change in all likelihood. But for a team that is short on fast, dynamic playmakers – particularly in the absence of Watson – there is perhaps room for Hardman to exercise some of his downfield ability as a big play threat.

Teaming up with the strong-armed Jordan Love, Hardman will certainly have opportunities to get into the starting team. Yet, there is a feeling that if the combination Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid could not make it work, how can anywhere else?

But sometimes all you need is a fresh start – and Hardman evidently has talent in abundance.