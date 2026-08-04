Report: Packers Sign New Tight End Early in NFL Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers have begun NFL training camp and the 2026 season is officially underway. It’s way too early to make any kind of prediction, but the excitement is swirling at Lambeau Field.

Entering the upcoming campaign, the Packers are expected to be a serious contender in the NFC. However, they have their work cut out for them, especially in the NFC North.

All four teams in the NFC North are capable contenders. Green Bay will need to start strong and stay healthy in order to reach its ceiling.

With that being said, the team has made a new signing at the tight end early on in training camp.

Green Bay Packers Sign New Tight End Early During Training Camp

According to a report from longtime Packers reporter Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated, Green Bay has made a move at tight end. Despite having eight tight ends currently on the roster, only three of them are healthy enough to participate.

Due to the injury troubles at the position, the Packers have agreed to re-sign McCallan Castles.

“The Green Bay Packers have eight tight ends on their roster. Only three of them are healthy and available,” Huber wrote.

“With rookie RJ Maryland sitting out Monday’s practice with a hamstring injury and first-year player Luke Lachey suffering an injured left foot or ankle, the Packers are planning to re-sign McCallan Castles, a source told Packers On SI.”

At the end of the day, Castles faces a very uphill battle to make the roster. He’s almost certainly going to be the definition of a training camp body, but he’ll have a chance to make an impact and attempt to make Green Bay or another team notice him.

What Should Packers Fans Expect at Tight End?

Thankfully, the Packers have Tucker Kraft back at full health. He is back with the team and has looked good thus far following the torn ACL he suffered last season.

Kraft will be the team’s starter this season. Green Bay is certainly hoping that it doesn’t need to utilize too many tight ends. The team would prefer Kraft play the majority of the snaps.

Behind him, the Packers will have Luke Musgrave back for another season. He has yet to live up to the expectations he came into the NFL with. Despite that disappointing fact, Green Bay has had enough belief in him to keep him around.

It has been expected that Green Bay could keep two more tight ends on the 53-man roster. Both Luke Lachey and Josh Whyle have been talked about as potential options to make the roster.

Only time will tell what the Packers choose to do at the tight end position. For now, they have decided to re-sign Castles, who will attempt to make some noise during training camp.