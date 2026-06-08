Green Bay Packers Get Significant News Regarding Tucker Kraft

The Green Bay Packers have been busy this offseason when it comes to contract extensions. Brian Gutekunst and the front office have worked out new deals with both Christian Watson and Jayden Reed. Now, the attention has shifted to tight end Tucker Kraft.

Over the last couple of years, Kraft has started emerging as a star. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending torn ACL last year that cut his season short.

In just eight games played, Kraft caught 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns. He was well on his way to a massive season. Losing him to injury was a crushing blow for the Packers’ Super Bowl hopes.

Kraft has been working hard in his recovery process. He seems to be on track to be ready to play by Week 1. However, there are questions about his current contract.

Green Bay wants to get a new deal done with Kraft. A new update has been shared about what fans should expect from those extension talks.

NFL Insider Delivers Major Update on Packers, Tucker Kraft

According to longtime NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Kraft’s next deal is expected to reset the tight end market.

“I would consider Tucker Kraft a big time priority for the Green Bay Packers,” Rapoport said. “You’re talking about a guy who will probably reset the TE market.”

Following the big extensions for Watson and Reed, it doesn’t sound like the Packers are done. Locking up Kraft should be a top priority and it sure sounds like they are going to do everything they can to make that happen.

At just 25 years old, the future couldn’t be brighter for the rising star tight end. Green Bay wants to make sure that his future is played for the Packers.

Green Bay’s Offense Is Close to Being Locked Up

When Kraft’s deal does get done, Green Bay’s offense will be in great shape long-term.

Jordan Love is going to be the Packers’ long-term quarterback. That much is very clear. Outside of Love, Green Bay’s offense long-term is starting to take form.

Obviously, both Watson and Reed are with the Packers long-term. They also have Matthew Golden and Savion Williams locked up for a few years. Kraft being locked in would keep the core in place for years to come.

Granted, there is no telling what the future holds for Green Bay at the running back position. The offensive line could see some changes coming as well. But, the overall core of the playmakers would be set.

Hopefully, the Packers are able to get a long-term deal done with Kraft in the near future. It sounds like the contract he is expected to receive will be extremely lucrative.