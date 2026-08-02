Packers Coach Reveals Bigger Plans for Former Chiefs Draft Pick

The Green Bay Packers signed wide receiver Skyy Moore in free agency this offseason to help fix their return game. However, head coach Matt LaFleur made it clear that training camp and the preseason are going to be about seeing what the team can find from Moore as a piece of the offense.

Moore is going to get chances in this offense to succeed.

The Green Bay Packers Might Have Big Plans for Skyy Moore

Moore was a second-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 NFL draft. He did not live up to his draft slot, though. He caught 22 passes for 250 yards in his rookie season. Moore also caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

However, he was unable to build on that. Moore had just 244 yards on 21 catches in his second season with the Chiefs. In his third year, he only played in six games due to injury. He had zero catches on three targets, showing that even if he were healthy, he was getting phased out of the offense.

So, the team traded him to the San Francisco 49ers.

Interestingly enough, Moore was hardly used in the return game for the Chiefs. He had three punt returns and three kick returns in his three-year NFL career.

While he only caught five passes for 87 yards for the 49ers, he proved to be a reliable option in the return game. Moore had 25 punt returns for 291 yards and 33 kick returns for 907 yards. Two of his returns put the 49ers on the doorstep of scoring.

So, the Packers signed him to a one-year, $1.2M deal. It is not a deal that comes with major expectations, but the hope is that he can add to the return game. Then, as LaFleur noted, if he can get on the field for an offensive role, it would be even better.

Packers Have a Deep Wide Receiver Room Entering 2026 Season

The Packers will try to get Moore involved on offense, but it will be hard for him to crack the top four unless there is an injury. Green Bay is bringing back Christian Watson and Jayden Reed to the starting lineup. Both were banged up last year, but both are expected to have big roles.

The team is also looking for a much bigger role from former first-round pick Matthew Golden. He did not produce much as a rookie, but the team is going to give him many more chances than Moore to make plays in the preseason.

They also have Savion Williams. Williams is also entering his second season. He was drafted high enough that the team will give him some chances as well. Williams also has a gadget type of role, which would hurt Moore. As a strong return option, he is good with the ball in his hands. However, if the gadget touches are going to Williams, they need Moore to run actual routes on the field.

LaFleur is optimistic about Moore, and he should make the team as the fifth receiver. However, he is going to struggle to see the field early on offense.