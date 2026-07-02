Packers Slammed With Severe Warning Before 2026 Season

The Green Bay Packers will enter the 2026 NFL season as one of the more intriguing teams in football.

On one hand, the talent is there for the team to be a true Super Bowl contender. However, the Packers also have a lot of questions marks that need to be answered.

During the 2026 offseason, Green Bay lost a lot of a talent from last year. While the Packers were able to replace some of those departures, they didn’t replace them all. There are serious reasons to be concerned about the new-look team.

Matt LaFleur and company looked the part of a contender throughout the first half of the 2025 season. By the end of the year, injuries had completely derailed their year. The Packers limped into the playoffs and blew a 21-3 halftime lead over the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card round to get eliminated.

With that being said, Green Bay has been slammed with a severe warning about the 2026 campaign.

Green Bay Packers Ripped After Disappointing NFL Offseason

Max Okada of NFL.com took a look at offseason grades for each team in the NFL. What he had to say about the Packers was not very warm.

Not only does Okada believe that Green Bay had a bad offseason, ranking it a D-, he also stated that he could see the Packers being the worst team in the NFC North division.

“The Packers lost a good bit more than they gained this offseason. Notable departures included Doubs, Gary (in a trade with Dallas that only netted a 2027 fourth-round pick), OL Elgton Jenkins (released), OT Rasheed Walker, LB Quay Walker and WR Dontayvion Wicks (traded). Their most notable free-agent addition was probably 33-year-old DT Javon Hargrave. They extended Watson (for too much money, in my opinion) and Reed (for OK money, if he can stay healthy). Yeah, not great,” Okada wrote.

He continued on, revealing his belief that Green Bay could fall off aggressively this season.

“Green Bay didn’t have a first-round pick (thanks to the Micah Parsons trade), so its first selection in the draft was CB Brandon Cisse at No. 52 overall. It’s tough to find a bright spot here, and with Parsons targeting a mid-October return from knee surgery, I would not be surprised to see the squad slide to the bottom of the NFC North in 2026.”

What Are the Packers’ Biggest Question Marks?

At this point in time, there are a few questions about Green Bay that stick out above the rest.

First and foremost, the health of Micah Parsons is a major concern. He was expected to return around Week 4 or Week 5 for most the offseason. Now, he is expected to miss at least half of the year.

Past the Parsons issue, the Packers don’t have a lot of depth. They are still thin at the cornerback position, have questions at running back behind Josh Jacobs, and both their wide receiver corps and offensive line are questionable.

Keeping all of that in mind, Green Bay will be an interesting team to watch. If the Packers play to their full potential, they should be one of the best teams in the NFL.

But, it’s also possible that LaFleur and company will fall out of contention this season after what was honestly a subpar offseason.