Packers Slapped With Brutal Prediction That Adds Extra Motivation

The Green Bay Packers are one of the more intriguing teams in the NFL heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Some believe that Jordan Love and company will be a top-tier Super Bowl contender. Others believe that the Packers are going to have a bust of a season and miss the playoffs.

Keeping that in mind, one polarizing analyst has slapped Green Bay with a brutal prediction. As shared by New York Post Sports, Adam Schein predicted that the Packers won’t even make the playoffs this season.

“The Green Bay Packers are NOT making the playoffs,” Schein said boldly.

While everyone is entitled to having their own opinion, Schein’s prediction will simply add more fuel to the fire for Green Bay.

The Green Bay Packers Should Be a Super Bowl Contender

On paper, the Packers have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. If the players play up to their full potential, Green Bay should be in the elite tier of Super Bowl contenders.

Led by Love, the offense is loaded with talent. Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Matthew Golden are a very good top-three wide receiver trio, while Tucker Kraft is an emerging star at the tight end position. Having Josh Jacobs at running back will take a lot of pressure off of the passing game.

Defensively, the Packers do have some questions that need to be answered. However, the talent is there for new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to have a very good defense.

Micah Parsons will miss the first three or four games of the season as he works his way back from a torn ACL. He’s targeting a return against the Chicago Bears in Week 5. Arond him, Green Bay has a quality front, solid edge rushers, good linebackers, great safeties, and a cornerback room that has big potential.

If the defense plays well, the Packers are going to be difficult to beat.

Green Bay Is Facing Major Pressure This Season

Entering the 2026 NFL season, Green Bay is facing pressure. If the team doesn’t win at a high level, Ed Policy may be forced to consider changes.

This offseason, Policy decided to keep head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst around. He gave both of them contract extensions.

Last season, the Packers blew multiple games. That was never more obvious than in the Wild Card matchup against the Chicago Bears, when the team led 21-3 at halftime and ended up losing. Green Bay can’t afford for that to happen again.

Hopefully, the Packers have learned from their mistakes last season. They changed some things up on the roster as well. The pressure is on for Green Bay to win and make a deep playoff run.