Packers Urged to Trade for Former No. 3 Overall Pick

While the talk of the season has been the Green Bay Packers offense, their defense has a few questions as well. Bijan Robinson ran all over their defense in the Atlanta Falcons‘ 35-14 win in Week 3.

So, while they have made some notable moves on the offensive line, they could also make a trade on the defensive line. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report suggests the team trade for Solomon Thomas of the Tennessee Titans. Knox notes that Thomas will leave the Titans in free agency this offseason, and sitting at 0-3, they should try to cash in.

“Thomas is set to be a free agent in 2027, and if he isn’t going to see the field often in Tennessee, the Titans should look to cash him in,” wrote Knox. “He has strong rotational value, as evidenced by the 27 tackles and three tackles for loss he recorded last season.”

While the Packers started the season 1-2 they are still in the mix and trying to make a late-season push. They are hoping for Micah Parsons to come back in the next couple of weeks, and the defense can make a stronger run. So, adding Thomas would make sense.

Green Bay Packers Could Trade for Solomon Thomas

Thomas is a former number three overall pick, going back to the 2017 NFL Draft. While he did not live up to the expectations that came with the selection, he has turned into a solid NFL player.

Thomas is in his tenth NFL season and has 36 starts with 134 games played. He spent his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before spending a year with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Thomas signed with Robert Saleh and the New York Jets in 2022 and spent three seasons with the Jets. He had his best seasons in that defense. So, after spending 2025 with the Dallas Cowboys, he joined Saleh again on the Tennessee Titans.

Unfortunately, the team is not winning enough for the two to stay together.

In total, he has 4,254 snaps played. While he only has 18.5 sacks in his NFL career, he is a good rotational player and can defend the run.

He also has 1,140 snaps as an outside edge rusher. He has 1,161 snaps over the offensive tackle. Thomas also has 1,946 snaps as an interior rusher.

Packers Could Use Defensive Line Depth

The Packers’ defensive line is deep, but right now there are a lot of injuries. Javon Hargrave already missed one game, and he has a history of injuries in recent years. Karl Brooks missed practice on Wednesday. Warren Brinson returned to practice, but he missed the first three weeks.

With Anthony Campbell out as well, they have Devonte Wyatt, Chris McClellan, and Jonathan Ford as their only healthy interior lineman. Wyatt is coming back from an injury and has not quite been himself. McClellan is a rookie, and Ford is a rotational nose tackle.

They could use someone like Thomas, who can move up and down the Packers’ front and give them depth. If they add on defense, it might be the defensive line.