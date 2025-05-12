Pursuit For Ex-Packers QB Labelled One Of The “Worst Decisions” Of The Offseason

The Green Bay Packers are no longer in the quarterback market, having given Jordan Love a 4 year, $220 million extension last offseason.

However, there are still teams looking to add Packers legend and future Hall of Fame inductee, Aaron Rodgers – who turns 42 later this year.

One team in particular, in fact: the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And whilst the move has not even been finalized, it is already being bashed as one of the worst decisions of this past offseason by Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have been waiting on Aaron Rodgers to make a decision about playing in 2025 for weeks now.” Davenport wrote, “Folks are attempting to discern Rodgers’ plans from any kernel of information, with the latest being Rodgers joining a Pittsburgh-area golf club.”

And as Marc Ross told Nate Davis of USA Today – via Davenport, it seems like Rodgers may already be looking like a bad place for the Steelers to have hedged their bets to.

“I don’t get it. Old guys, they don’t get better. They get worse. And all the headaches [Aaron Rodgers] brings?” Ross said. “Now Pittsburgh, you’re just signing him for his name. You’re not even signing him for anything else. He gives you no chance to win, he gives you no chance to compete against the good teams. And he’s gonna be a pain…you’re dealing with drama right now with the guy, and he’s not even on your team. It just baffles me. It really absolutely baffles me.”

Pittsburgh Made A Mistake In Purs Of Aaron Rodgers

Davenport believes that Rodgers’ loud off-the-field constant noise will ultimately not justify his pedigree and talent in 2025 – if he does eventually sign with the organization.

“Let’s get real”, Davenport continued, “Rodgers signing in Pittsburgh doesn’t make the Steelers a Super Bowl contender. Not based on what we’ve seen from him the past few years. Sure, he may extend Mike Tomlin’s streak of non-losing seasons, but is that the goal now? Nine or 10 wins and (maybe) another early playoff exit?”