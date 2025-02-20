Steelers “Could Take A Chance” On Packers’ 4th Year QB This Offseason

After a slightly confusing season from Jordan Love, in which strong, efficient play was combined with substantial reckless and mistake-riddled play, the Green Bay Packers are looking to fortify their offense and get the team ready to contend in 2025.

One often overlooked part of the quarterback play in 2024 came from backup, Malik Willis, who proverbially shocked the world as he had notable contributions in five games, registering 550 passing yards, 3 touchdowns and a very impressive 124.8 passer rating – during which he went 2-0 as a starter.

As a result, teams could well look his way for quarterback reinforcements in what is a bare QB draft and a lacklustre free agency class. Ryan Pawloski of Fansided’s “Still Curtain” discusses the possibility of the Pittsburgh Steelers making a play for the Packers’ breakout signal caller.

“Pittsburgh showed a lot of pre-draft interest in most quarterbacks coming out of that draft”, Pawloski writes, “All signs pointed to the team wanting to take Malik Willis that year. He was shooting up draft boards leading up to the event, and many thought he would get taken by the Steelers if he were still available in Round 1.”

“Willis fell to the third round after the Steelers chose Pickett instead. Willis didn’t last long with the Tennessee Titans and was traded to the Packers for pennies on the dollar. Mike Tomlin wants mobility and a strong arm at quarterback. The long-time coach in Pittsburgh won’t forget the countless hours of draft prep he did on this player.”

Pittsburgh Steelers Could Make A Play For Malik Willis

Many fans are fed up about the team going for old, medium-quality bridge quarterbacks, and Pawloski believes that the Steelers could have a dynamic QB duo of both Fields and Willis – were they to trade for him – going into this season.

“Having a room of Fields and Willis would provide a young spark to the position. Both could be considered draft busts, but they add a similar skillset to Pittsburgh’s offense. They have strong arms and mobility. Willis started two games for the Packers this past season and didn’t produce any interceptions.”

“If the Steelers want to trade for a backup similar to Fields’s situation last year, then Willis should be their top target.”

Would The Packers Be Willing To Trade Willis?

Willis would certainly be an enticing candidate for the AFC North team, but Green Bay would be reticent to part with the quarterback they had so much success with this past year, after trading a 7th rounder to the Tennessee Titans for his services at the end of training camp last August.

It would perhaps be far-fetched to anoint Willis as an immediate starting-caliber quarterback, despite his eye-popping numbers in his first year in Wisconsin, but the Packers brass would likely have to be enthralled by an offer to part with the talented 25 year old.

Willis was always regarded as a raw talent coming out of college, and that ability is why many picked him to be a first round pick pre-draft, despite him eventually falling to the Titans at #86 overall.

Pittsburgh would likely have to feel confident enough that he could be a potential starting QB in the league for them to give up upwards of the 3rd or 4th round pick that it would likely take to lure Willis away from the Packers.

But if Green Bay are willing to sell high on the Liberty product, it could well be a possibility.