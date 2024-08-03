Packers 5-Time Pro Bowler Named Hall of Fame Snub

The Green Bay Packers have had some iconic receivers over the years, but one of the greatest wideouts in Sterling Sharpe is still waiting for his call into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

With the Hall of Fame 2024 class being inducted, Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon listed out the best NFL players still being snubbed by Canton. The list includes iconic receivers like Reggie Wayne and Torry Holt, as well as Sharpe.

Kenyon laid out the case for Sharpe deserving his Hall of Fame nod.

“[Sharpe] was, by every metric, one of the best receivers during his era,” Kenyon wrote. “…if Terrell Davis can make the Hall of Fame because of his four outstanding years—and I have no disagreement there—Sharpe should not be disqualified on longevity alone.”

Sterling Sharpe’s Iconic NFL Career

Even if his career was short-lived, Sharpe lived up to the hype as an NFL receiver.

Sharpe was the No. 7 overall pick in the 1988 draft. He had a terrific college career at South Carolina, earning All-American honors in two straight seasons. In fact, his career was so impressive that his No. 2 jersey is now retired by the Gamecocks.

Once in the NFL, Sharpe didn’t waste any time putting up big numbers. He led the league in receptions in his second year, leading the league three times in catches. He also led the league twice in receiving touchdowns and once in yards.

The accolades poured in for Sharpe as well. He finished his career with three first-team All-Pro and five Pro Bowl selections. In just 112 games, Sharpe recorded 595 catches for 8,134 yards and 65 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Sharpe’s career was cut short after just seven NFL seasons. A routine play led to a career-ending neck injury, cutting what could have been an all-time career short.

Still, with such an impressive resume in a short amount of time, there’s a real case for Sharpe to be in the Hall of Fame.

Other Packers Deserving of Hall of Fame Consideration

Sharpe keeps waiting for the call from Canton. But he’s not the only Packers player who has a real case to get into Hall of Fame.

Aaron Rodgers will be a first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback once he’s eligible. A four-time MVP and Super Bowl champion, he’s one of the greatest QBs in NFL history and won’t have any issue waiting to hear his name called like Sharpe.

One of Rodgers’ greatest weapons in Davante Adams will also likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He already has three first-team All-Pro selections, six Pro Bowls, and 95 career touchdowns at just 31 years old. He has at least a few more seasons of top-tier play left in him, which should help him continue to strengthen his case as a Hall of Fame wide receiver.

David Bakhtiari will generate one of the more interesting Hall of Fame debates once his career is over. A five-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, Bakhtiari looked like the best left tackle in the NFL before a torn ACL in 2020. He hasn’t been the same player since then, and missed significant time, but his pre-injury resume stacks up with some of the best offensive linemen of this century.

There’s still time before any of these players are considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Still, it’s a testament to Green Bay’s offensive dominance during the Rodgers era that these three players built up Hall of Fame resumes.