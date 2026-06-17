Packers Suddenly Become a Favorite to Land $120 Million Playmaker

The Green Bay Packers have had an interesting all-around NFL offseason. While they added some solid pieces, they also lost a lot of key pieces during free agency.

At this point in the offseason, teams have their rosters mostly set. For the Packers, they usually aren’t a team to be aggressive in free agency or the trade market. However, an interesting development has happened that would see Green Bay buck that trend.

Throughout the course of the 2026 offseason, the Packers haven’t addressed the wide receiver position. They have lost Romeo Doubs in free agency and traded away Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles.

With that being said, Green Bay has surprisingly become a favorite to make a move for a $120 million weapon for star quarterback Jordan Love.

Packers Become Surprising Favorite to Land Brandon Aiyuk

According to the latest odds from Polymarket, the Packers are now listed as the No. 4 team on the favorites list for Aiyuk’s next team. They have been given a 25 percent chance of bringing him onboard.

Seeing Aiyuk land in Green Bay would be a big surprise. But, there is a potential need at the position.

Right now, the Packers have Christian Watson and Jayden Reed as their top two wideouts. Behind them, they have Savion Williams and Matthew Golden. Those four wide receivers could be enough, but adding another weapon wouldn’t be a bad idea.

What exactly would Aiyuk be able to add for Green Bay? That remains to be seen.

What Could Brandon Aiyuk Bring to Green Bay’s Offense?

When healthy and playing, Aiyuk is capable of being a No. 1 wide receiver. He has shown that ability in the past, which led to the San Francisco 49ers paying him a $120 million contract. However, there have been obvious issues of late between him and the team.

Aiyuk ended up sitting out of the 2025 NFL season. Part of that had to do with his recovery from a torn ACL, but it also had to do with the off-the-field issues.

Back in the 2024 season, the 28-year-old wideout played in seven games before the injury. He caught 25 passes for 374 yards.

During the 2023 season with San Francisco, he racked up 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games played. If Aiyuk can get back to producing at that level, he’s the kind of wide receiver that every team would love to have on its roster.

All of that being said, it’s highly unlikely that the Green Bay Packers will actually pursue Aiyuk. The fit could make some sense, but Brian Gutekunst is not the kind of general manager to target that kind of move.