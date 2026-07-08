Packers Surface as Unexpected Tyreek Hill Landing Spot

The Green Bay Packers have had a whirlwind of an NFL offseason. Brian Gutekunst and company were able to add some talent, but they also lost a lot of key pieces from the 2025 campaign.

At this point in time, the Packers still look the part of a potential Super Bowl contender in 2026. However, there are major question marks surrounding the team that must be answered.

One of the biggest question marks has to do with the health status of superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons. He is expected to miss at least the first half of the year as he continues recovering from a torn ACL. That storyline will be crucial for Green Bay to be a player in the NFC.

Past the Parsons question, the Packers have areas of concern on both sides of the ball. Do they have enough firepower for Jordan Love to make the offense elite? Can the secondary hold up and make the necessary leap from last season defensively?

Only time will tell, but Green Bay has now been urged to consider making a blockbuster late-offseason move.

Packers Urged to Sign Superstar Free Agent WR Tyreek Hill

FanSided’s Nick Halden believes that signing Tyreek Hill would be the move that wipes the rest of the questions away. A healthy version of Hill would make Green Bay’s offense one of the most dangerous in the NFL.

Here is what he had to say about why the Packers should sign Hill.

“Hill can be brought in to continue his rehab and have a clear goal working to return at midseason, along with Parsons,” Halden wrote. “It would be a huge boost to a roster that is facing questions after losing key pieces in free agency. Adding Hill wipes most of this away and gives your offense another gear to find.”

Halden makes a great point. Green Bay would be one of the few teams in the NFL who could sign Hill and have no problem waiting for him to get fully healthy. Giving him a two-year deal would also be wise, as Hill could help the team down the stretch of the 2026 season and in 2027.

Of course, the Packers are not known for making aggressive swings. Signing Hill would be completely out of character for the franchise, but they need to pursue a Super Bowl now.

What Would Tyreek Hill Bring to the Green Bay Offense?

At the end of the day, there are few wide receivers in the NFL with more playmaking ability than Hill when he’s healthy. He is coming off of an impressive stint with the Miami Dolphins over the last four years.

Last season, the veteran star only played in four games before going down with injury. He caught 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.

Back in the 2023 season with the Dolphins, Hill put up massive numbers. He caught 119 passes for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2022, he caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven scores.

If Hill can get back to full health and resume playing at the level he showed just a couple of years ago, Green Bay would be adding one of the top wide receivers in the game.

More than likely, this is just a dream scenario that has no chance of happening. But, the Packers making the blockbuster trade for Parsons was also out of character. Perhaps Green Bay is ready to swing for the fences in pursuit of bringing another championship back home to Lambeau Field.