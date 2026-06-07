Packers Could Target 2-Time Pro Bowler Late in Free Agency

The Green Bay Packers have been relatively quiet over the last few weeks. However, they did have an off-the-field situation that could have major implications about the upcoming 2026 NFL season.

Of course, that situation has to do with star running back Josh Jacobs. He was arrested on five charges connected to domestic abuse allegations.

At this point in time, there is no telling what the outcome of the allegations will end up being. Jacobs could end up being suspended or the situation could go away. That outcome will be crucial for the Packers’ hopes of being a Super Bowl contender.

If Jacobs is forced to miss time, Green Bay would likely need to find some running back help. Right now, the Packers have MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks as their primary backs. Both players are capable of playing a role, but neither are clear starters.

With that being said, Green Bay has been urged to consider a two-time Pro Bowler.

Packers Connected to Potential Late Move for Joe Mixon

Ben Cooper of Roundtable Sports has suggested Joe Mixon as an option for the Packers. Should they need to find a new running back, Mixon could make a lot of sense.

“Joe Mixon would be the biggest upside swing for Green Bay at running back. When healthy, Mixon has proven to be one of the best players at his position,” Cooper wrote.

“However, he suffered a freak foot injury before the 2025 season, which sidelined him for the entire season and led to his release by the Houston Texans earlier this offseason.”

Last season, as Cooper mentioned, Mixon was unable to play. In his previous years, he has been an extremely consistent NFL starting running back. He would be well worth the risk on a one-year contract if Green Bay needs help in the backfield.

What Would Joe Mixon Bring to the Green Bay Offense?

Two years ago in 2024, Mixon played in 14 games for the Houston Texans. He carried the football 245 times for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns. Mixon also caught 36 passes for 309 yards and another score.

Mixon has played in the NFL for nine seasons, including last year when he didn’t play.

In those nine years, Mixon has played in 111 games. He has carried the football 1,816 times for 7,428 yards and 60 touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. In addition, he has caught 319 passes for 2,448 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Would Mixon be a top-tier No. 1 running back at this stage of his career? Probably not, but a healthy version of him would be an upgrade over either Lloyd or Brooks.

Depending on what comes from Jacobs’ off-the-field issues, Mixon would make sense for the Green Bay Packers.