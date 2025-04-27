Packers Linked to Intriguing QB Prospect After Draft

The 2025 NFL draft has come to an end, and one team that is generally believed to have put together a strong body of work is the Green Bay Packers. While the picks are done being made, the undrafted free agent market is only just getting started, and it’s led to the Packers checking out Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks quarterback Taylor Elgersma.

Hailing from Canada, Elgersma starred at Wilfrid Laurier as their starting quarterback over the past three seasons. In 12 games of action, Elgersma was prolific in 2024, throwing for 4,011 yards and 34 touchdowns, while also picking up 229 yards and six more scores on the ground. When all was said and done, Elgersma won the Ontario University Athletics MVP Award and the Hec Crighton Trophy, which is awarded to the most outstanding player in U Sports football.

Packers Invite Taylor Elgersma to Rookie Minicamp

The Packers already have their quarterback of the future, Jordan Love, in place, but you can never have too much depth at the most important position in the game of football. That was made clear to Green Bay immediately in 2024, as Love suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 that immediately forced him to miss two games, forcing his backup, Malik Willis, into action.

Elgersma dominated during his time with the Golden Eagles, and while the level of competition he was playing against wasn’t particularly high, his success resulted in him drawing attention from teams in the NFL. The Packers met with Elgersma ahead of the draft, and while they didn’t select him, they are still interested in him, as they have invited him to their upcoming rookie minicamp.

“Former Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks QB Taylor Elgersma — who had only played Canadian football until getting invited to all-star games, including the Senior Bowl — is slated to attend the Packers and Bills rookie minicamps the next two weeks, per source,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Saturday night.

Packers not the Only Team Showing Interest in Taylor Elgersma

The Packers may seem to be on their own when it comes to looking at this potential diamond in the rough, but they aren’t. The Buffalo Bills, who also have a superstar quarterback, Josh Allen, holding down the fort for them currently, are inviting Elgersma to their own rookie minicamp, meaning the talented Canadian passer is going to have a pair of chances to find his way onto an NFL roster for training camp.

For the time being, Green Bay is currently well stocked at quarterback, as they have Sean Clifford acting as a third layer of depth behind Love and Willis. Elgersma could be stashed on the team’s practice squad if he balls out during rookie minicamp and survives training camp, but that’s very far down the line. He could not make the cut, or he could latch on with the Bills, who appear to be the Packers main, and potentially only, competition for Elgersma’s services.

Green Bay is set to kick off training camp on Monday, July 22. Time will tell whether or not Elgersma is with the team, and his performance during rookie minicamp will be worth keeping an eye on.