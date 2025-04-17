Packers Meet With Senior Bowl Standout QB Ahead of NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers are committed to starting quarterback Jordan Love for the long-term future, but that isn’t stopping them from scouting at least one of the quarterback prospects who will be available in next week’s 2025 NFL draft.

According to 3DownNation’s Justin Dunk, the Packers took advantage of Wednesday’s final day for official pre-draft visits and hosted Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma for a top-30 visit.

Elgersma completed 73.5% of his passes (275 of 364) for 4,011 yards, 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during the 2024 season at Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario, impressing NFL scouts enough to earn him an invitation to the Senior Bowl. He also boosted his stock at the showcase, showing off his accuracy and arm strength.

While the Packers will also return Malik Willis and Sean Clifford to their quarterback room in 2025, they could look to supplement the position further and target Elgersma with one of their late-round picks if their interest in him is still piqued after his visit.

The Packers might not even need to use one of their draft selections on Elgersma. If the 6-foot-4, 216-pound quarterback goes undrafted, they could scoop him up in the first wave of post-draft UDFA signings and give him a chance to compete in training camp.

Will the Packers Add Another QB Before Training Camp?

Elgersma is a little-known quarterback prospect in the 2025 class. Neither Pro Football Focus nor ESPN lists him on their prospect rankings despite his participation in the Senior Bowl. For that reason alone, the Packers’ pre-draft interest in him is intriguing.

If Elgersma does not sell the Packers, though, they might simply choose to roll with the three quarterbacks they have for their roster competition in this summer’s camp.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has spoken in the past about how difficult it is to get four quarterbacks an adequate amount of reps in camp. While the Packers have carried four quarterbacks on their camp roster in the past, they have traditionally only done so when a contract negotiation or an injury has forced them to add more personnel.

At the same time, the Packers’ decision-making could revolve around their confidence in Clifford. The 2023 fifth-round pick served as Love’s backup during his rookie season, but he struggled so much during his sophomore camp in 2024 that the team traded for Willis before the cut deadline and bumped Clifford down to the practice squad as QB3.

The Packers may feel Clifford deserves another shot to compete in 2025, but they could easily move on if they find a more compelling backup competitor in this year’s draft.

What Does the Future Hold for Packers & Malik Willis?

The Packers’ uncertainty about Clifford is not the only reason for them to evaluate the quarterbacks in the 2025 draft class. They also have a ticking clock with Willis, who will become an unrestricted free agent next March if the team does not re-sign him (or if he chooses to test the open market and seek a better opportunity to compete as a starter).

Could the Packers still work out a way to keep him, though?

Willis played good football for the Packers when he filled in for Love early in the 2024 season. As far as viable backups go, he is much better than what they had previously. The Packers may feel his value is worth paying extra to retain even if they must dig into their pockets to pay him somewhere between mid- and high-tier backup money.

Even if the Packers want to retain him, though, Willis could reject their offers if he wants to compete for a starting job elsewhere. The 2022 third-round pick did not have a good run with the Tennessee Titans to start his career, but his spot starts with the Packers — and whatever else he may do in 2025 — could buy him a second chance.