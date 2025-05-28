NFL Hall of Famer Rips Former Team’s Pursuit Of Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is somehow no closer to deciding upon his future in May than he was two months ago in March, quick off the heels of a release from the New York Jets.

Whilst Rodgers has explained some personal reasons for the delay in his decision making up until now, a certain NFL legend and Hall of Famer remains unimpressed.

Terry Bradshaw Criticizes The Steelers’ Recent Approach To Quarterbacks

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and 3 x Super Bowl winner, Terry Bradshaw, speaking on 103.7 The Buzz in Arksansas, called the pursuit of Rodgers from the Steelers – who remain the overwhelming favorite to acquire his services, if he does come back to football – a “joke”.

“That’s a joke. That is, just to me, is a joke,” Bradshaw said, “What are you going to do? Bring him in for one year, are you kidding me? That guy needs to stay in California. Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there.”

Although NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has expressed that it is most likely at this point that Rodgers does end up signing in Pittsburgh, nothing is confirmed or set in stone yet.

Bradshaw then went on to take shots at the Steelers’ wider failures at the quarterback position after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement at the end of the 2021 season.

“I liked Kenny Pickett,” Bradshaw said on the radio, via NFL Network. “I liked him at Pitt. I know him, I know what he’s like. When they got him to Pittsburgh, they didn’t protect him, they didn’t get him an offensive line. They wanted to run the football, but they didn’t have an offensive line that could protect and they didn’t have weapons. He had no wide receivers to speak of.