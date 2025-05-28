NFL Hall of Famer Rips Former Team’s Pursuit Of Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is somehow no closer to deciding upon his future in May than he was two months ago in March, quick off the heels of a release from the New York Jets.
Whilst Rodgers has explained some personal reasons for the delay in his decision making up until now, a certain NFL legend and Hall of Famer remains unimpressed.
Terry Bradshaw Criticizes The Steelers’ Recent Approach To Quarterbacks
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and 3 x Super Bowl winner, Terry Bradshaw, speaking on 103.7 The Buzz in Arksansas, called the pursuit of Rodgers from the Steelers – who remain the overwhelming favorite to acquire his services, if he does come back to football – a “joke”.
“That’s a joke. That is, just to me, is a joke,” Bradshaw said, “What are you going to do? Bring him in for one year, are you kidding me? That guy needs to stay in California. Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there.”
Although NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has expressed that it is most likely at this point that Rodgers does end up signing in Pittsburgh, nothing is confirmed or set in stone yet.
Bradshaw then went on to take shots at the Steelers’ wider failures at the quarterback position after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement at the end of the 2021 season.
“I liked Kenny Pickett,” Bradshaw said on the radio, via NFL Network. “I liked him at Pitt. I know him, I know what he’s like. When they got him to Pittsburgh, they didn’t protect him, they didn’t get him an offensive line. They wanted to run the football, but they didn’t have an offensive line that could protect and they didn’t have weapons. He had no wide receivers to speak of.
“Then you throw a kid in there for two years, and you’ve got an offense that doesn’t fit and doesn’t work, and they can’t run because their offensive line’s not even good enough for a run-blocking team. Therefore, they’re saying Kenny Pickett is a failure. He wasn’t a failure, the Steelers were a failure.”
What Is Next For Aaron Rodgers?
It does seem somewhat of a formality at this point that Rodgers will ultimately become a Steeler by the time training camp starts in August. But one cannot underestimate the potential hesitancy the 4 x MVP may have in returning to the sport after a less-than-ideal experience with the Jets.
A two-season stint that saw the Super Bowl champ play one season and four snaps, Rodgers left New York with little more than a poorer view of the press and a new-found appreciation for good organizational culture.
Despite Pittsburgh being one of the better run organizations in the entire league, they have not won a playoff game in nearly a decade, with their last victory in the postseason coming – ironically – against the Kansas City Chiefs in January 2017.
Although Minnesota and New Orleans are both technically live options, the ex-Green Bay Packer has a pretty clear decision on his hands: join the Steelers or retire.
Comments
NFL Hall of Famer Rips Former Team’s Pursuit Of Aaron Rodgers