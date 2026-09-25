3 Trade Candidates to Solve the Packers’ Running Back Woes

The Green Bay Packers had their worst performance in a long time on Thursday night, conceding 35 points to an Atlanta Falcons team that put up a goose egg against the Panthers just a few days before.

Whilst the Packers’ defense proved completely ineffective in stopping the run; whether Bijan or Brian Robinson was carrying the ball, the bigger issue on the team was on offense.

The offensive line itself is a mess, having been ranked 32nd before being pressured 23 times by a Falcons defensive line that is missing its two starting edge rushers. Yet offensive lines cannot be solved in a day, or by one singular personnel.

But running back rooms can be, and if there is any one group that looked worse – or as bad as the OL, it is at tailback. In light of that, here are three viable trade candidates the Packers should look to add if they want to keep their season alive and revive a totally stagnant rushing offense that has seem below par returns from current starter and third year pro, MarShawn Lloyd.

Tyler Allgeier

“Always the bridesmaid, never the bride” feels about an apt a description of Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier as any. The former fifth round pick has been a starting-quality ever since his 210 carry, 1035 rushing yard rookie season that saw him average 4.9 yards per carry.

Now, Allgeier’s numbers have not been quite as majestic since, either in production quality or efficiency, but he has remained one of the foremost backups in the league, to the extent that the Cardinals signed him in free agency this offseason to ostensibly act as their RB1.

This did not pan out, given the team decided to select Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Now that Love is officially the starter on the depth chart, Allgeier seems set to see his role diminish throughout the rest of the season, barring injury to Love.

If the Packers make a nice enough offer, Allgeier could well be available as a trade piece. Currently playing his first of a two-year deal worth $12.25 million, the former Falcon’s (ironically) contract would not be too punitive financially. The 26-year old would immediately step in and upgrade the room as the undisputed starter at running back.

J.K. Dobbins

Another player who was just recently signed to a new deal this past spring, Dobbins is currently in the midst of a three-man rotation at tailback in Denver, alongside second year R.J. Harvey and rookie Jonah Coleman.

The early returns have been excellent on Coleman, and considering both him and Harvey have multiple years left on their rookie deals, neither should be going anywhere anytime soon.

Despite being listed as the starter, Dobbins played just 43% of offensive snaps in Week 1, with that number decreasing to 36% in Week 2 – although that decline was likely due to him leaving the game in the third quarter due to a hip injury.

The former Baltimore Raven is exceptionally injury prone and has had rotten luck on that front for almost his entire professional career, but when he is on the field he is a very good back, having averaged 5 yards per carry in 3 of his 5 seasons playing in the NFL.

If Green Bay can withstand the injury risk and convince Denver to move off their lead man – this could be the highest ceiling pickup the Packers could conceivably make.

Tony Pollard

The obvious question here is, “Would the Titans really give up their starting running back mid-way through the season, and the answer is a resounding, “Maybe”.

Pollard has been one of the few consistent, if unspectacular players in this Titans team over the past couple of years.

He’s managed between 1,000 and 1,1000 rushing yards in both of his two seasons in Tennessee to-date, but heading into the final year of his three year, $21.75 million extension signed back in March 2024, it feels unlikely that he has many more years left at the helm in Nashville.

The Titans are not going anywhere, and in only being used at just over 50% of snaps, it feels like a changing of the guard may be in effect, with younger faces like Tyjae Spears and rookie Nicholas Singleton set to potentially see a greater share of time at running back.

Pollard himself, now aged 29, is no spring chicken. But at fewer than 1,300 rushes in the pros, the former Cowboy would appear to have at least a season or two more of solid production before load-based regression starts to set in.

Bonus: Trey Benson

Another one-time Arizona Cardinal, Benson was the primary casualty from his former employers’ stacked running back room after getting cut on Aug. 24.

The reason for his release reportedly stemmed from a knee issue, and if/when he gets healthy, he could a smart option to pursue. Another injury-prone back, Benson missed the grand majority of the 2025 season with a meniscus injury, just a week after being named the starter when former RB1 James Conner suffered a season-ending ankle injury..

But the 2024 third round pick has been a good back when he’s managed to get on to the field. In 17 games and 2 starts, Benson has 451 rushing yards and 1 touchdown, averaging a highly impressive 4.9 yards per carry.

If general manager Brian Gutekunst does not want to give up trade capital for a tailback, Benson is likely the best option on the market when he is ready to go.