Packers Quarterback Offers Surprise Take on Revenge vs. Titans

They made him a third-round pick in 2022, and gave him three starts as a rookie when Ryan Tannehill was out. But Packers quarterback Malik Willis got no further real opportunities in the following two seasons with the Titans, who proceeded to unload Willis for the low, low price of a 2025 seventh-round pick.

That was a little more than three weeks ago. Now, Willis is in a situation, with Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s injury status still listed as “unspecified” because of a knee injury, where Willis could meet his old team head-to-head. Green Bay is slated to travel to Tennessee to face the Titans on Sunday in Week 3.

The Revenge of Malik Willis? Well, not quite. He is, as NFL quarterbacks go, a surprisingly humble guy. If you’re looking for Titans bulletin-board material ahead of this meeting, Willis is not your guy.

“I could care less,” Willis said of exacting revenge, via his post-practice interview at Packers.com. “I got paid the whole time I was there, so I was more than blessed with the opportunity that was given me and they brought me into this league, whether those are guys are there or not. That organization they took a shot on me, they saved me, they did right by me as far as I am concerned.”

Asked whether he keeps in touch with his old teammates, Willis said, “A lot of guys. But not this week.”

Packers Scored Only 16 Points vs. Colts

Willis was effective in Week 2, even if it was in a very conservative game plan and against a weak Colts defense that just did not match up well against the Packers. In all, Green Bay thrashed the Colts for 383 yards and forced three turnovers. Willis was 12-for-14 passing for 122 yards and a touchdown, and added 41 yards rushing on six carries.

Still, praise for Willis should not go overboard. The fact is, with the numbers they had, the Packers should have drubbed the Colts, but instead only managed 16 points.

Willis, for one knows he still has a long way to go.

“I don’t think I proved myself, to say that,” Willis said. “I think the O-line did a great job and coach put a great plan together and I think I have to just continue to be able to absorb and learn this offense the best I can and be able to execute on those things that we missed out on this weekend. Learn from the film and continue to just grow.”

Jordan Love Could Play in Week 3

Of course, the bigger issue is whether what we saw from Willis in Week 2 is all we will see from him this season. Love’s knee has gotten considerably better quickly—he strained his MCL, and did not tear it, with a return projected within three weeks on the optimistic side.

Love could be back in two weeks, instead. He was limited in practice on Wednesday, but Love did say he was “hopeful” he would play on Sunday.

Willis understands that his opportunity to face his old team in Tennessee has little to do with his performance and more to do with the health of Love’s knee.

“I think it is no different. That’s if I am given the opportunity—Jordan is feeling a lot better so we can’t say that he won’t go this weekend. It’s going to be on how he feels and how comfortable he is,” Willis said.

“I wouldn’t be surprised. I just have to stay ready and control what I can control and, the rest, leave up to him and coach (Matt) LaFleur.”