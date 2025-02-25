Top Defensive Prospects to Watch at the NFL Combine for the Packers

The Green Bay Packers have done a quality job of infusing this defensive unit with young talent on all three levels of the football field. Yet, the unknown future of Jaire Alexander with the organization could force the organization to prioritize the cornerback early in the NFL Draft.

Here are some of the top defensive prospects Green Bay should be watching closely at the NFL Combine.

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Most NFL Draft pundits don’t think Michigan CB Will Johnson will be there for the Packers at No. 23 overall, but one thing everyone needs to monitor when it comes to the talented cornerback prospect is his top-end speed.

If Johnson runs anywhere in the 4.4s when he runs the 40-yard dash, then Johnson will have virtually no shot of slipping to Green Bay.

If Johnson runs in the 4.5s, then things could get a bit more interesting for arguably the top corner prospects in this class.

Johnson’s stock already took a bit of a hit after suffering a season-ending turf toe injury, which limited him to appearing in just six games while posting career-low marks in total tackles (14) and interceptions (2) last year.

Johnson certainly has the ideal size for a top cornerback prospect at 6’2” 202 pounds, but questions do remain about his top speed — which could limit the types of defensive schemes coaches believe he will be most effective in.

James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

The Green Bay Packers defense as a whole managed to generate 45 total sacks last year without the presence of an elite edge rushing threat. This isn’t a slight meant to be thrown at Rashan Gary — who led the team with 7.5 sacks — but this unit didn’t have the second consistent threat emerge as a dominant edge force last year.

Appropriately, this brings us along to the immensely talented, but polarizing prospect, James Pearce Jr. from Tennessee.

If you just catch a glimpse of the highlights of Pearce, then you wonder how he isn’t in the conversation for a top five pick in this draft. His elite burst, bend, and flashes of speed-to-power reps can fool you into thinking this guy is a surefire star in the making.

Unfortunately, Pearce’s tape is littered with inconsistencies which could cause him to fall a bit down the board in a loaded edge class with players like Abdul Carter and Mykel Williams having similar upside.

It will be interesting to see how this prospect tests with his profile depending on a great performance at the event.

Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

Much of the talk this offseason has centered around the future of Jaire Alexander with the Packers. One overlooked aspect of the offseason is how quickly this group could become thin at cornerback with Eric Stokes also set to hit free agency.

FSU CB Azareye’h Thomas may not be the biggest burner on the field, but he plays a physical brand of football with great timing and instincts at the catchpoint to make life miserable for pass catchers who struggle to play through contact.

If the Packers do part ways with Alexander, then Thomas’ physicality and capabilities in man coverage could be a potential replacement candidate for the former Pro Bowler who fits into a similar role in this secondary.