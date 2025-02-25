Top Offensive Prospects to Watch at the NFL Combine for the Packers

The Green Bay Packers roster is loaded with young talent on the offensive side of the football. Yet, the NFL Draft always presents a team with an opportunity to add more youthful, dynamic playmaking ability to the squad.

With the ultimate goal of trying to build around franchise quarterback Jordan Love, who are some of the top offensive prospects the Packers should be keeping an eye on at the NFL Combine?

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Packers don’t have a true WR1 on the roster. At least that is what the production from the receiver position tells us since Love has taken over as the team’s starting quarterback.

Jayden Reed has certainly had his fair share of moments in the league, but has carved out a unique role as a dynamic slot option with plus-level YAC ability – but hasn’t seen the consistent volume in the passing game to solidify him as a surefire WR1.

Other options like Romeo Doubs and Dontavyion Wicks have certainly had big games on occasion, but often find themselves in more of a rotational role rather than being featured in the passing attack.

And Christian Watson is certainly in jeopardy of being unavailable for the start of the 2025 NFL season after tearing his ACL in the regular season finale against the Chicago Bears.

This means the Packers could be forced to turn to the NFL Draft in search of improving this receiver room.

One prospect to keep an eye on is Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka, whose decision to stay in school for an extra year helped the Buckeyes win a National Championship. He contributed 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and eight scores.

Egbuka is a physical receiver who excels in beating zone coverage from the slot, but he has the versatility and route-running nuance to be an effective chess piece as a possession receiver all over the formation.

Egbuka’s prototypical size and alignment versatility could be a valuable piece to a receiver room still in search of a go-to option.

Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

With the status of Watson looking a bit pessimistic entering the 2025 NFL season, the Packers could certainly elect to add a receiver who operates a bit more on the outside to replace Watson’s role.

Watson’s physical profile feels a bit similar to Ole Miss WR Tre Harris — who tips the scales at 210 pounds at 6’3”.

Harris doesn’t have the 4.3 speed Watson possesses, but a bigger bodied receiver who can generate YAC and win in contested catch situations outside the numbers does check some of the boxes the offense could be missing if Watson misses a significant portion of the 2025 campaign.

Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State

Playing lineman for the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field requires a requisite of toughness that I believe North Dakota State Grey Zabel possesses.

It also doesn’t hurt that Zabel is more position versatile offensive line prospects in this class after spending time at four of the five positions along the offensive line during his time with the Bison.

Zabel was a Senior Bowl standout and could really elevate his draft stock with a standout performance at the NFL Combine.