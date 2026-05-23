Packers Get Tough Message in Supporting Cast Rankings

The Green Bay Packers have an average supporting cast. Their group of players surrounding the quarterback ranked 14th in a recent Fox Sports ranking by Ralph Vacchiano.

Jordan Love is often high in many efficiency stats, but it tends to get brushed off because he is deemed to be in a good situation. However, this ranking would argue differently. While he does have a good play caller in Matt LeFleur, it does appear that Love makes plays for himself on the field. For Love to be as consistent as he is with just an average group of skill players should give him more praise than he currently does.

The issue with the Packers as they currently stand is that while they do not have any glaring weaknesses in their supporting cast, they are lacking star power as well.

Green Bay Packers Supporting Cast Lacks Star Power

Christian Watson has the upside and potential to end games. It is easy for fans to see Watson and say that Love has quality skill players. However, Watson also misses a lot of time due to injuries, and he is a bit of a one-trick pony in the type of routes he runs. Jayden Reed is another high-upside game changer, but he also needs to be schemed open and was injured last year.

They drafted Matthew Golden in the first round, and he should bring that type of potential to the table, but he has not shown that he can even contribute like a starter, let alone be a leader of the offense. Josh Jacobs is good, but nobody puts him in their top-five running back rankings. Tucker Kraft can arguably be a game-changer, but he is now coming off of an ACL injury.

Packers Offensive Line is Shuffling

Beyond that, they are going through a mini-rebuild on their offensive line. Known veterans Rasheed Walker and Elgton Jenkins are out. They are shifting Sean Rhyan over to center, starting Anthony Belton in place of Rhyan at guard, and then shifting former first-round pick Jordan Morgan over to left tackle.

Morgan is a former first-round pick, and Belton is a former second-round pick, so the Packers do seem to be prepared for the change, and it could lead to an upgraded offensive line. Still, it is fair to see skepticism from a national perspective about how this will gel together.

They have a good group of skill players, but there have not been enough breakouts, and there are just enough questions.

Perhaps the most concerning thing for the Packers is where their division rivals sit on this list. The Detroit Lions came in at number five, and the Chicago Bears were ranked fourth.

In the case of the Lions, they have had a high-end group of skill players for a while, but Jared Goff has not gotten them over the top. Chicago, having a high-end quarterback entering his prime and building a top-tier group of players around him, might have Packers fans worried for the future of a rivalry they once owned.