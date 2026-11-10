Why Didn’t Packers Add a Running Back at Trade Deadline?

Despite being interested in adding a running back at the NFL trade deadline, the deadline passed, and the Green Bay Packers did not make an addition. This is the biggest problem for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

So, why didn’t the Green Bay Packers trade for a running back?

It is a combination of the team having more depth without star talent and the asking price for notable names being far too high.

Green Bay Packers Do Not Trade for Running Back at NFL Trade Deadline

First, the room is deep, even though a runner has not emerged. When healthy, Josh Jacobs is still a strong runner. While he has been on the Commissioner’s Exempt List and is now dealing with a fractured finger, he is expected to be back this year. More than that, his salary is still hitting the cap.

So, if they wanted to add a big name like Breece Hall or Jonathan Taylor, they were going to have a hard time fitting them under the salary cap.

They could have added a cheaper running back, but they have plenty of those.

MarShawn Lloyd is a third-round pick. While he has struggled, he has been injured in his first two years and has started to ascend now. The team would be giving up on him if they added a running back.

They also just traded a sixth-round pick for former third-round pick Kaleb Johnson. Johnson has been rocky to start with Green Bay, but has only been with the team for a few months. He had his best game in Week 9, and the team appears to be giving him a shot if Jacobs does miss time.

They also have Chris Brooks and Pierre Strong as passing-down backs. Between the two runners on rookie contracts and the two veterans who have roles, the team has four potential running backs healthy without Jacobs. If Jacobs is healthy or does not go to the IR, the Packers will likely have to cut Strong.

So, they think they are deeper than others.

Packers Could Not Pull Off Big Swing for RB at Trade Deadline

So, the team would have struggled to afford the big names, and they already have plenty of lower-end options to pick from. More than that, the big-name backs were demanding strong returns.

The Indianapolis Colts did not get any takes for Jonathan Taylor due to the high demand. Teams that could afford his salary were put off. So, the Packers asking the Colts to take on some of that money was out of the question.

The New York Jets shut off talks for Breece Hall quickly. Meanwhile, the Titans committed to Tony Pollard.

There were no strong options available for Green Bay.

If Jacobs misses time, the team will have Johnson, Lloyd, Brooks, and Strong. They play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.