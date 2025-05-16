Packers Trade Proposal Swaps Lukas Van Ness for NFL’s Top Sack Artist

When they drafted him 13th overall in 2023, the Green Bay Packers were probably hoping Lukas Van Ness would develop into a Trey Hendrickson-type of player.

But over two seasons in Green Bay, Van Ness has failed to make his mark and now, many fans and analysts alike think the Packers might want to try to swing a trade for Hendrickson.

The current Cincinnati Bengals defensive end has vowed not to play on his current contract, which features a $15.8 million base salary in 2025.

With Green Bay needing another edge to complement Rashan Gary, Mo Moton of Bleacher Report proposed a trade the Packers likely wouldn’t pass up: the Packers would send a 2026 third-round pick, a 2026 fifth-rounder and Van Ness to the Bengals in exchange for Hendrickson.

Let’s discuss.

Trading Lukas Van Ness for Trey Hendrickson Would Transform Packers Defensive Line

Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last year, earning a first-team All-Pro selection and his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl nod. His motor is incredible, and his timing excellent — he had 12.5 of his sacks in one-score games, the highest in the league.

Van Ness is still young and has shown potential, but has yet to hit elite-level production. Acquiring Hendrickson could provide the Packers with an immediate impact player, and the Bengals might be intrigued by replacing him with someone younger.

“Remember the Packers drafted Van Ness before they hired defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley in January 2024,” Morton wrote. “Perhaps Van Ness isn’t an ideal fit for Hafley’s scheme. If that’s the case, Green Bay can try to swap him and a couple of draft picks for Hendrickson.”

Moton thinks the Bengals might find the swap advantageous, too.

“If the Bengals prefer to move on from Hendrickson, they may be interested in Van Ness, who’s seven years younger with upside and on a rookie deal,” Moton added. “The Packers can put together the most appealing offer if they’re willing to package the former first-rounder with draft capital. Hendrickson and Rashan Gary would be a fearsome starting duo on the edge.”

Wherever He Plays, Hendrickson Will Want to Cash In

Ultimately, this will all come down to money. Hendrickson’s current contract is relatively team-friendly, with a cap hit of $18.7 million for 2025. But his average annual salary ranks 11th among edge rushers, and he feels he’s worth more.

The Packers, with just under $29 million in current cap space, could probably meet Hendrickson’s contract demands, especially if they view him as a key piece for a Super Bowl run.

Would trading Van Ness for Hendrickson maximize the Packers’ current championship window? Maybe. While Van Ness still has the potential to develop into a high-caliber player, Hendrickson offers immediate elite production. His consistent performance over the past four seasons, including 57 sacks and a third-place ranking in pressure rate among edge rushers, speaks to this.

In terms of contract expectations, Hendrickson is said to be seeking a deal in the range of three years for $100 million. This would place him among the top-paid edge rushers in the NFL, comparable to players like Nick Bosa and Myles Garrett, who have average annual salaries of $34 million and $25 million, respectively.

The Packers would need to assess their cap situation and make a plan for the future if they’d want to accommodate Hendrickson — but if he could be had without giving up a future first- or second-rounder, Green Bay really should consider it.