Packers Urged to Trade for Former Third-Round Running Back

The Green Bay Packers might need to trade for a running back before the season starts. The Arizona Cardinals might be listening to trade calls on veteran running back Trey Benson. Green Bay is a great fit to trade for Benson, according to Zachary Rotman of FanSided.

Rotman points to a combination of the Cardinals’ depth chart being deep at running back and the Packers’ depth chart being thin as a reason why the two could work something out.

“The Arizona Cardinals have holes all over their roster, but have as deep a running back room as any team in the NFL,” wrote Rotman. “They drafted Jeremiyah Love and signed Tyler Allgeier in free agency, adding those backs to a room that already had James Conner and Trey Benson in it. Benson has always had a good amount of upside if healthy, and while the Cardinals don’t have room for him, several NFL teams do.”

Green Bay has questions on the depth chart after Josh Jacobs, who also has questions of his own. He is currently banged up, with off-the-field issues lingering over his head as well.

Green Bay Packers Suggested as Trade Destination for Arizona Cardinals Running Back Trey Benson

Green Bay currently has MarShawn Lloyd behind Jacobs. Lloyd has six NFL carries in two seasons, with two season-ending injuries. He is currently healthy and just finished the first preseason game of the season. Still, it makes sense why the team would be skeptical about how things would look if they had to give him a significant workload.

Chris Brooks is behind him. He has 63 carries over the past two seasons with the Packers. Still, he averaged just 3.9 yards per carry last season and is currently banged up in training camp.

Pierre Strong took the snaps after Lloyd in the preseason game. However, his last NFL carry was in 2024. Neither Damien Martinez nor Jaden Nixon has any regular-season carries, so the team would be reliant on Lloyd if anything happened to Jacobs.

Trey Benson is on the Trade Block

Benson was a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, being selected 22 picks ahead of Lloyd. He does have more experience than Lloyd, but injuries have held him back as well. Benson had 63 rushes for 291 yards in his rookie season. He got banged up to end things, but he was trending in the right direction.

In 2025, he suffered a knee injury that seemed to bother him throughout the year. He suited up for four games and had 29 rushes for 160 yards. So, overall, he only has 92 rushes for 451 yards. However, that is a 4.9-yard-per-attempt average.

He has more experience than Lloyd and was more efficient than Brooks over the past two years.

The Cardinals added Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier this offseason, and those two are tied to the new coaching staff, whereas Benson is not. Perhaps the younger LaFleur, Mike, can throw his older brother a bone by trading him Benson. Considering the need and his past experience, it should not cost much.