Packers Sign Athletic, Tough Safety After Workout: Report

The Green Bay Packers held another round of free agent workouts Monday. Once again, the Packers left the tryouts with a new signee. On Monday, the Packers added safety Trey Dean III.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Dean’s signing with the Packers on Monday evening. The safety participated in a Packers workout earlier in the day.

The Packers also worked out fellow defensive backs Tra Fluellen and Josh Minkins.

Dean has won a championship in the NFL — a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs — and UFL.

Dean won his Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs as a member of the practice squad. He has never played in an NFL regular season contest.

The safety doesn’t have the speed to be an elite prospect in the NFL. But NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein raved about his athleticism and toughness during the 2023 draft process.

“While he lacked speed in his NFL Scouting Combine testing, he did show the ability to run with downfield targets on tape,” wrote Zierlein. “Dean can cover big tight ends and help support the run in the box but spotty angles to the tackle plague him at times.

“Dean will have to compete to make a team as a down safety who can shine on special teams.”