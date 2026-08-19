Packers GM Reveals Plan to Add Competition for Rookie

The Green Bay Packers planned to have a kicker competition in training camp. However, injuries forced the team to add at other spots and leave just rookie sixth-round pick Trey Smack as the lone kicker. General Manager Brian Gutekunst made it clear that it was not the plan to hand the job to the rookie uncontested, and the team plans to bring in another name at some point.

“The guy (Lenny Krieg), we liked his talent, and from a numbers perspective, as far as other positions popped up, we didn’t feel like we could do that,” said Gutekunst on being able to keep a second kicker throughout training camp.

The Packers initially had Lucas Havrisik as the kicker from last year to compete with Smack. However, Havrisik suffered an injury, and the team quickly replaced him with Krieg.

Unfortunately, their long snapper went down shortly after. Green Bay needed a second long snapper and could not use multiple extra spots on special teams due to the injuries in other spots. So, they released Krieg.

Gutekunst mentioned that even if that meant adding someone during the season, the team plans to bring in someone else.

“I would like that, whether that happens during this training camp, or whether we bring someone in on the practice squad as we start the season, I would like to bring in two kickers,” said Gutekunst.

At this stage, it might be less about competition and more about having a safety net to fall back on.

Green Bay Packers Still Want to Add a Second Kicker

Trey Smack was excellent in the Packers preseason opener. He made all three of his field goals, and even made a fourth that was called back due to penalties. The kick that did not count and another kick were over 50 yards.

His kickoffs were not great, but they did not have any become touchbacks, which is key in today’s kicking world. So, Smack might have won the job had they kept Krieg throughout the summer.

Still, this is a rookie with no experience kicking in NFL venues or with NFL crowds. The team does not want to be without insurance if things get overwhelming for the young kicker.

Packers Might Add Kicker to Practice Squad in 2026

The Packers are expected to get Matt Orzech back at practice soon. Once that happens, the team will be able to release Cal Adomitis, who is holding down long snapping duties. That should free up a roster spot, and unless they need another position, it would go to a kicker.

Krieg has not signed yet, and Green Bay could bring him back into the mix. He can spend a week or two pushing Smack, and then when he gets released, he could circle back to the practice squad.

The kicking competition did not go the way Green Bay envisioned, but it is not going to stop them from pushing Smack in any way they can. We will see what happens when Orzech gets healthy.