Packers Bring Back Specialist Despite Trey Smack Set to Make NFL Debut

Rookie kicker Trey Smack earned his job, performing much better for the Green Bay Packers in the preseason than he did over the offseason and the early part of training camp. But the Packers added additional kicker insurance Wednesday anyway.

The Packers announced signing kicker Kenny Krieg and long snapper Scott Daly to the practice squad.

The NFL transaction wire also included both transactions Wednesday evening.

As part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, Krieg possesses a roster exemption. So, the Packers added Krieg essentially for free, as he won’t count toward the 16 maximum practice squad spots.

Krieg was previously with the Packers for about three days in late July. In the NFL, he’s also experienced short stints with the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets.

The kicker was born in Berlin, Germany.

Daly is a former undrafted free agent from the 2018 class. Daly gained NFC North experience with the Detroit Lions from 2021-23 and Chicago Bears from 2024-25. He was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past offseason and training camp.