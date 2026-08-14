Steelers All-Pro Sends Strong Message on Packers Rookie

Green Bay Packers rookie kicker Trey Smack was one of the biggest positives from their preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smack impressed fans and coaches by going 3-for-3 on field goals, including a 58-yard kick. He also made a kick beyond 50 yards that was called back due to a penalty.

After an up-and-down training camp, some were surprised to see how strong he looked in his NFL debut. One person who was not was Steelers All-Pro kicker Chris Boswell. Boswell is entering his 12th season in the NFL and leads all kickers in average annual salary. So, he knows kicking.

Boswell said that Smack looked great in warmups and was not surprised he looked so strong in the game.

Perhaps the most telling message is Boswell saying that he is the only kicker at training camp. Even the Steelers brought in a name to push their star kicker.

The Packers not having that is a sign of how high they are on Smack, despite any other reports coming out of training camp.

Green Bay Packers Rookie Kicker Trey Smack Gets Praised by Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro Kicker Chris Boswell

Smack was drafted 216th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, going in the sixth round. That comes with expectations, but the Packers did initially have Lucas Havrisik on the roster to compete with him. However, he got banged up.

So, Green Bay decided to sign Lenny Krieg. The issue is that the team had issues around the roster, including the long snapper. They needed a second long snapper and could not afford to take spots from the other position players.

So, they cut Krieg to add the latest long snapper. Whether this was because Smack continued to show them that he had a lock on the job or not is up for debate.

Still, as Boswell noted, teams will often find ways to get competition on the roster. The fact that the Packers have not, despite his rookie status, speaks to their confidence level.

Boswell is One of the Best Kickers in the NFL

Boswell has been with the Steelers since 2015. For his career, he has gone 299-341. That includes 52-63 from more than 50 yards. Boswell is also 353-369 on extra points. In 2024, he was named to the first-team All-Pro. After that, he signed an extension that made him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL on a yearly basis.

There are few kickers in the NFL who combine the longevity, the consistency, and the ability to connect from deep and short that Boswell has. So, Smack should have someone to aspire to be like in the NFL.

That is why it is important to hear that Boswell is so high on Smack as well. It is clear that Boswell is very good at his job, and he has likely seen a long list of rookie kickers come into training camp or the preseason and struggle. Smack caught the eye of the All-Pro for the best. That should speak to how strong he looks right now.