Packers Make Important Tucker Kraft Move Early in Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for the 2026 campaign, and expectations are rightfully high for this team. The Packers have perhaps the most talented roster at their disposal in recent memory, and after making the playoffs in each of the past three years, there’s reason to believe this team will be able to take a step forward this year.

Staying healthy is obviously going to be a big piece of the puzzle, and early on in training camp, one guy who Green Bay has been playing it safe with is star tight end Tucker Kraft. After tearing his ACL in early November, Kraft began training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, but on Friday morning, head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that the team would already be making an important move involving the talented pass catcher.

Packers Activate Tucker Kraft Off the PUP List

The Packers selected Kraft in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has quickly become a vital part of the team’s passing game. As one of quarterback Jordan Love’s most trusted targets, Kraft has gotten better in each season he’s suited up for in the pros, and he was on the verge of a true breakout campaign before his aforementioned injury.

In eight games last year, Kraft was one of the most productive tight ends in the league, as he caught 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns. After tearing his ACL, though, he’s been working his way through a long injury rehab process, but the hope is that he will be ready to play in the team’s Week 1 contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

Green Bay isn’t going to rush Kraft back into action before he is ready to play, so it ultimately wasn’t too surprising to see him land on the PUP list at the beginning of training camp. However, the team activated him off the PUP list on Friday morning, according to LaFleur, paving the way for him to begin getting up to speed for the new season.

“Matt LaFleur said Tucker Kraft has been activated off PUP,” Rob Demovsky of ESPN shared in a post on X. “He won’t do any team drills but will do individual and walk throughs.”

Tucker Kraft Takes Big Step in Injury Return for Packers

Green Bay consolidated its passing attack this offseason, which led to the front office moving on from guys like Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. There’s never been any doubt that Kraft is an important piece of the Packers’ future, though, and while he hasn’t received the new contract extension he’s looking for just yet, that should be taken care of before the start of the new season.

The Packers aren’t taking the training wheels off for Kraft just yet, as he won’t be participating in team drills just yet. Assuming he progresses as expected over the next few days, though, it shouldn’t be long until he gets cleared to participate fully in practice for Green Bay. And if all goes according to plan, he’ll be out on the field alongside his teammates for the Pack’s Week 1 action.