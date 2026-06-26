Only 1 Current Packers Player Earns All-Time Honor

The Green Bay Packers are one of the winningest teams in the past 20 years, so when PFF unveiled the All-Packers team based on their grades, you know there would be some debate. The PFF team spans the past 20 years, since PFF was created. However, while the team has had recent success, perhaps the biggest point to take away from the team is that almost no current players were included.

Tucker Kraft was included, but only as a second tight end to complement Jermichael Finley. He could emerge as the best tight end on the Packers in the past 20 years, but has not yet.

Rashan Gary was on the team, but the Packers just traded him to the Dallas Cowboys. His run with the team was worthy of the nod, but no other Packers on the current roster are on the list.

The Green Bay Packers Current Roster Lacks All-Time Talents

At quarterback, it would be impossible to put Jordan Love over Aaron Rodgers, regardless of how well Love grades out by PFF.

Aaron Jones was the choice at running back. Josh Jacobs could have peaks higher than Jones, but Jones had a long track record and two-way talent in the pass and rushing game.

At receiver, the All-PFF team has Jordy Nelson, Greg Jennings, and Davante Adams. If any of those three were on the current Packers, there would be no debate about who the number one in the offense is, like there is currently.

The Packers have new starters at center, left tackle, and right guard. Plus, their left guard addition last year did not live up to expectations. So, the only real question on offense would be right tackle. Zach Tom has had higher highs, but Bryan Bulaga was a staple of the 2010s in Green Bay. If Tom were healthy entering the year, he might have been an easy decision to make the list.

Packers Defense Has A Chance To Put Players on the All-PFF List

On defense, Devonte Wyatt is a bit too young to make a list like this. All three defensive line options have spent more time with the Packers than Wyatt has played in his NFL career.

At linebacker, the plan is for Edgerrin Cooper to ascend over the likes of both Desmond Bishop and De’Vondre Campbell. Campbell only had a three-year run, so Cooper could be on this team in short order.

Micah Parsons would be on the list if we viewed his whole career, but right now, he has a little less than one full season with the team. Still, he could easily be an All-PFF player soon.

In the secondary, Xavier McKinney could and perhaps should replace Adrian Amos. So, on defense, there is a much stronger case for four current players to make the team. Longevity with the team is holding them all back.

Still, that is more promising than the offense, which has simply not seen the type of star power that it used to have. The defense currently has more players pushing to make a list like this.