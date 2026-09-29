Tucker Kraft Responds to Backlash From Packers Fans

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft faced a lot of backlash for his comments on the fans booing the team during their 35-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. After taking the weekend to reflect on his comments, Kraft did have some regrets about his comments in hindsight, but also wanted to clarify on some of the things he said.

“In hindsight, we were out there on the field, not doing the greatest,” said Kraft on the reason that the boos came raining down.

Kraft noted that he thought the team was trying their hardest, but understands if the fans feel differently, they can let their opinion be known.

“I understand a lot of people spent time and resources to be there at the game,” added Kraft. “I wish it had been a better outcome. Everyone in this locker room wished it would have been a better outcome.”

Kraft noted that his teammate Christian Watson had a better response by noting that they are in the entertainment business, and in Week 3, they did not entertain the fans.

Green Bay Packers Tight End Tucker Kraft Opens Up on Criticism

While he did note that some of his words were not the best to say in hindsight, he also wanted to clarify on his comment about disappointment. He wanted to make it clear that he was not disappointed in the fans. He was disappointed in the entire night.

“When I was referring in the past to the disappointment, I was referring to the day overall, not just from the fans. We got to go out there and put a better product on display.”

It is definitely a different tone than what was being displayed after the first week of the season.

Packers Struggle Through Two Weeks

Kraft has been a fan favorite so far during his Packers career. The team signed him to a four-year, $75M extension this offseason, and it was met well, despite coming off of an ACL injury.

Kraft tore his ACL halfway through the 2025 season and did not miss any snaps in 2026. Fans have praised his ability to impact the game as a blocker and pass catcher, and now he has returned from injury quickly.

He made it clear that while he wanted to get paid, he also wanted to stay with the Packers. So, the fans have been on his side.

Kraft has three catches for 65 yards in his initial return to the lineup. However, he only had two catches for 15 yards in the team’s win over the New York Jets. Then in Week 3, he had just four catches for 26 yards. So, the last two weeks have not only been frustrating for the team, but they have also led to struggles for Kraft personally.

It is easy to see why he was disappointed with more than just the fans.