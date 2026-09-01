Tucker Kraft Makes Feelings Clear on Packers Future

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft made it clear to the organization that he anticipates playing for the team for a long time. However, he also noted that negotiations have been tougher than expected as he ramps up for the season.

“It’s just a game of back and forth, and my job, my responsibility is to focus on the Minnesota Vikings,” Kraft told reporters.

Kraft noted that talks have been quiet of late, and his job is to focus on football and not let that impact him. He also noted that he sees this with every player and every General Manager, so he does not take personal offense to it.

Tucker Kraft Opens Up on Contract Negotiations With Green Bay Packers

However, he has made it clear that he wants to play for the team. Once the team shows that same commitment, he plans to sign with them.

“The plan for me is to stay in this organization,” said Kraft. “I would love for everybody to be on the same page when it comes to that in my negotiations.”

Kraft is making it clear that he feels he is one of the better tight ends in the NFL and expects to be paid in that manner, though. While he will do what it takes to stick with the team, he is entering his age 26 season.

The next time he will sign an extension will likely be at age 30, which will be a much different discussion when it comes to his value. That is why Kraft and his team are being so delicate.

“I only get one crack at getting an extension like this,” Kraft admitted. “I want the best for what I can get.”

Kraft added that he has given the team plenty of reasons to extend him.

“I put it all out there every single clip; checkdowns I turn into 15 and 20,” said Kraft.

However, he did admit that if a deal does not get done, it will not impact his performance on the field. He is going to play for them and let the chips fall into place when they do.

“I will be on the field to play for the Green Bay Packers, regardless of any contract situation, because I love this team, and you can’t replicate this locker room anywhere else in the NFL.”

Still, if a deal does not get done this year, Kraft will have the ability to test the free agent market. That is where the offers can get lucrative, and it can be tough for Kraft to stay.

Packers Would Make Kraft One of the Highest Paid Tight Ends with Extension

One thing impacting Kraft is division rival Sam LaPorta. He is also does not have a contract extension. Both are young, productive, and have a chance to set the tight end market.

These two would like to top each other, and the teams want to make sure the other side is not getting a bargain in comparison. So, it brings up a bit of an interesting dynamic between the two sides.