Tucker Kraft Delivers Clear ‘Arrogant’ Message on Packers Contract

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has foregone any type of holdout or hold-in situation this training camp. Even coming back from a serious knee injury, Kraft has been unwilling to not participate in practices.

But that doesn’t mean Kraft doesn’t want a new contract before the 2026 NFL season starts. The tight end explained to reporters Sunday why he deserves one.

“That’s the goal,” Kraft said when asked if he expects a new deal before Week 1. “I think we’re a different team when I’m out on the field, and I think that’s obvious. I think everyone in this organization, every fan, knows that — without sounding arrogant.

“I think there’s a different feel to the offense when I’m out there.”

During his most recent full season in 2024, Kraft had 50 catches, 707 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He registered 32 receptions, 489 yards and six touchdowns in eight games before suffering a torn ACL last year.

Kraft is entering the fourth season of his rookie contract this fall. He will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

TE Tucker Kraft Looking for New Contract With Packers

People can’t make an arrogant statement sound not arrogant by plugging the “without sounding arrogant” tagline at the end. Kraft could have stopped after his first sentence on the difference in the Packers offense without him and still made the same point.

But the way in which he delivered his message Sunday allowed the tight end to hammer home that he’s an elite playmaker at his position. On top of that, he’s done all the right things this offseason, pushing to participate when he really shouldn’t have to.

“I kind of gone through life, taking things blow by blow, assuming things will just always work out in the end,” Kraft added. “So me, the preparation, the sacrifices I’ve made to be here right now, I’m just going to continue to assume that it’s all going to work out for me.”

Social media users argued Kraft’s initial answer on his contract was arrogant, but they also correctly pointed out he wasn’t wrong.

The Packers offense was a different unit with Kraft on the field in 2025. He averaged 15.3 yards per reception, which is rather remarkable for a tight end even if it was only eight games.

When Kraft played last season, the Packers went 5-2-1. Without him, they were 4-6, including the postseason.

How Kraft Aims to Improve in 2026

Kraft is already one of the best tight ends in the NFL. He’s back on the practice field, though, despite looking for a new contract because he wants to be even better.

Kraft told reporters Sunday how he has tried to improve this offseason.

“I just want to diversify my abilities,” said the tight end. “They think I’m just a zone-catching tight end, get drop step, get north after the catch.

“But I want to continually prove people wrong about what they think my box of abilities are.”

Kraft sustained his knee injury in Week 9. The prior week, he ripped the Pittsburgh Steelers defense for 143 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches.

It was the third game during the first half of the 2025 season where Kraft averaged more than 20 yards per catch.

He has that kind of talent. There’s little doubt, despite waiting for a contract, Kraft is going to be ready to star for the Packers offense again when he’s fully healthy.