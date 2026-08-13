Adam Schefter Drops Major Tucker Kraft Contract Prediction

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is the next name on the team in line to get an extension. Now that he is back from his ACL injury, it appears the question is when the deal gets done and how much he will sign for. ESPN’s top insider Adam Schefter appeared on ESPN Milwaukee and weighed in, not only on when he thinks the deal gets done, but how much he feels Kraft will make.

“My prediction is that that number will start with a 2, the average number on the deal,” said Schefter.

What he is implying is that Kraft is going to make at least $20M per year, and it will not be $19M or any number less than that. It is just his prediction, but given his inside sources and his understanding of the tight end market, all fans should be expecting to see $20M per year from Kraft’s next deal.

Schefter also set a timeline. He noted it might take a few weeks to iron out, but projected things to ramp up in September.

“I think when the calendar hits September, it starts to get a little bit real there,” said Schefter. “It wouldn’t surprise me before the opener.”

This gives Packers fans a clear expectation for Kraft and the team.

Green Bay Packers Plan to Sign Tucker Kraft for $20M Per Year

This is not necessarily a shocking projection, but the $20M per year figure does tell us what Kraft expects from himself. Right now, George Kittle leads all tight ends in salary with $19.1M per year in average salary.

Trey McBride is right behind at $19M. Kyle Pitts signed an extension this offseason for $17.76M.

It was clear that Kraft would clear Pitts, and that $18M was a floor. However, now Schefter is making it known that when all is said and done, he will top the current highest-paid tight end.

He might not be the highest-paid when all is said and done, though. As Schefter mentions, Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions is also due a new contract.

If Kraft is expected to get $20M per year, so is LaPorta, and vice versa. So, the timing and structure of both deals will be telling.

Packers Expect to Ramp Up Contract Talks in September

As Schefter mentioned, it is not a surprising timeline to see a lot of players sign new extensions in the week leading up to the regular season. They proved they went through training camp healthy, and anything the team asked to see from them in the offseason has been shown.

Neither side wants things to drag out into the regular season. So both sides put in the work to get things done. The question with Kraft comes down to the timing of LaPorta. Do they get the deal in before the Lions do? It could end up leaving them with a bargain if LaPorta comes in higher?

They could also wait to see how much LaPorta gets so that they do not overshoot his salary. It will be interesting to see who signs first and when.