Packers Tight End Breaks Silence on Contract Talks

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft returned to the practice field today after being removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list. With his return from his ACL injury, there is plenty of talk that he will now be the next in line for a contract extension.

Kraft was asked about his contract. He said that he is always going to fight for himself and push for the most money possible for himself. However, he made it clear that the most important thing for him is returning from injury.

Green Bay Packers Tight End Opens Up About Contract Negotiations

“I understand other people’s worries in that facet,” said Kraft when asked about returning to practice before signing an extension. “However, I myself, I am just worried about getting back to who I was pre-injury.”

Kraft’s agent might have told him to wait until a deal is done before he returns to the practice field, especially so soon after an ACL injury. However, Kraft is focused on football and the best thing for his recovery would be to return now and get the work in. So, that is what he is doing.

However, while Kraft is focused on football and returning to his old self, he does understand the mechanics of the negotiations. Kraft admitted that he is involved in any way he possibly can when it comes to getting the best deal done.

“I am as involved as I can possibly be,” said Kraft. “I am going to be my own advocate as much as I can.”

However, Kraft made it clear that his agent is doing all of the talking for him, and he is just making his case behind the scenes.

“They talk to each other, and my agent comes back to me,” said Kraft on the talks.

He also made it clear that while he is very involved when it comes to the back and forth, he is not taking any of it personally.

“I play football, and the front office plays numbers; that’s the way I see it,” said Kraft.

This is the best approach to take. The Packers are trying to do the best deal for themselves, just like Kraft is watching out for his best interests.

Packers Get Kraft Back With Hopes of Returning For Week 1

Kraft is already back on the field, and all indications are that he is going to be available for Week 1. He is unlikely to play in any preseason games, although the team has a couple of joint practices and Kraft would like to participate in some of those.

Otherwise, the team will be easing him back with the focus of getting him healthy for Week 1. The Packers were 5-2-1 when Kraft went down with his ACL injury. They finished the regular season 4-5 and lost their first playoff game, to get to 4-6 without Kraft in 2026. Green Bay lost other players along with Kraft, but the offense changed once they lost their star tight end. The hope is he can stay healthy and be a game-changer.