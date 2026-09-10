Packers Set Timeline to End Tucker Kraft Standoff

While the Green Bay Packers and tight end Tucker Kraft are in a bit of a standoff when it comes to his contract, there does appear to be optimism towards movement. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the Packers plan to have a deal done by the end of Week 1. The deadline could push the two sides to get something done in the next week.

“(Kraft) remains in discussions about a new contract, but it has been a bit of a standoff so far,” wrote Fowler. “Green Bay hopes to get something done by the end of Week 1, so perhaps urgency prevails here.”

Fowler added that the hope from Kraft’s side is getting over the $20M per year mark. No tight end is making more than $20M per year, and Fowler seems to think that if the Packers are in that range, Kraft will accept a deal.

“This summer has featured complete market resets at cornerback and defensive tackle, and tight end could be next,” wrote Fowler. “It’s the only offensive or defensive position without a player making $20 million or more per season… If Kraft can get a deal above that $20 million threshold, that sets the stage for Detroit’s Sam LaPorta.”

So, Kraft is not only negotiating for himself. He is hoping to set a precedent for future tight ends. More than that, he wants to make sure his deal looks good when LaPorta signs.

Green Bay Packers Hope to Sign Tucker Kraft By End of Week 1

Isaiah Likely signed for $13.3M in free agency, and he is currently the fourth-highest-paid tight end. Kyle Pitts signed for $17.66M per year this offseason, and he is now third. Kraft delivers more in the blocking game and has just as much passing-game potential when healthy.

So, the thought is that getting to $18M is easy. The question is how the Packers can bridge the gap from $18M to $20M. As things stand, Trey McBride makes $19M per year, and George Kittle makes $19.1M.

Kraft is seven years younger than Kittle, but has not quite seen the same level of achievement, even in his early years. He will argue that at his age and ability, he will outshine Kittle soon. The Packers will argue that he has not shown it yet and has injury concerns. This is why the two sides have not come together yet.

Packers and Kraft at a Standstill

The Packers have to bet on Kraft being fully healthy if they want to get a deal done soon. That might be why they want to wait until the end of Week 1 and not before it. They want to see how he does preparing for the game and getting through a game.

On paper, his upside is enormous, but he has not hit it consistently enough. Kraft only had 355 yards in his rookie season and only had 489 yards in a shortened season in 2025. His 707 yards in 2024 remains a career-high.

Kraft has 1.5 great years in his three-year career. Is that enough to be the highest-paid tight end in the NFL?