Packers Plan to Re-Sign 2 Key Contributors Ahead of Season: Report

The Green Bay Packers haven’t made any splash moves in free agency this offseason, though the team is likely to spend significantly to bring back a couple of key players already on the roster.

Tight end Tucker Kraft, a third-round pick in 2023, and Devonte Wyatt, a first-round selection in 2022, are both entering the final years of their respective rookie deals in 2026. According to a report from Easton Butler of Packer Report on Thursday, June 4, the Packers hope/plan to get new deals done for both players before the season begins.

“The Packers are currently working on extensions for TE Tucker Kraft and DT Devonte Wyatt,” Butler wrote on X. “The current goal is for Kraft’s extension to be done before camp, and Wyatt’s before Week 1.”

Tucker Kraft on Trajectory to Become Among Top Tight Ends in NFL

Kraft played all 34 regular-season games across his first two years in the league and put up 50 catches for 707 yards and seven TDs in 2024. He was on track for an even better stat line last year — 32 catches for 489 yards and six scores in eight appearances — before an ACL tear cut his season short by nine contests.

Kraft will play next season at 25 years old and has a realistic ceiling as not just a Pro Bowler, but potentially an All-Pro. The Packers centered the pass game around the tight end in significant ways last season, and a similar approach from head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love is likely when Kraft returns healthy.

LaFleur offered a positive update on the TE’s progress earlier this week.

“Tuck looks great right now,” LaFleur said Wednesday. “Hopefully he’ll be ready to go either by training camp or early in training camp.”

Spotrac projects Kraft’s market value at $62 million over a new four-year deal, which would make him the third-highest paid player at the position in the NFL.

Devonte Wyatt’s Return Critical to Packers’ Defensive Prospects

Wyatt, the No. 28 overall pick four years ago, will play in 2026 on a fifth-year team option worth $13 million.

He also battled injuries last season, playing in just 10 games after suffering a broken fibula and ligament damage in his ankle during the team’s Thanksgiving Day contest against the Detroit Lions. Wyatt also missed three appearances in 2024.

But despite his health concerns over the past two campaigns, Wyatt plays a position of considerable need in Green Bay. The defensive front struggled as last year wore on, and Wyatt’s healthy return this season is likely to prove critical to the Packers’ ability to win in the trenches at the point of attack.

One of the higher-profile signings of Green Bay’s offseason was defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who the Packers signed to a two-year deal worth $23 million after the Minnesota Vikings released him during the offseason.

“The Packers not only got veteran help on the defensive line, which was perhaps their thinnest position going into free agency, but they also acquired a player who has a history with new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon,” ESPN’s Rob Demovsky wrote of Hargrave.