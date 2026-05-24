Why Tucker Kraft Is So Important to Green Bay Packers Offense

When Tucker Kraft is healthy, the Green Bay Packers tight end can be one of the most unique players at his position. Kraft had the second-best yards per target rate amongst qualified tight ends, per Hayden Winks of Underdog fantasy. What makes this so impressive is that he had the fourth-lowest average depth of target.

Typically, you will see the Average Depth of Target align with the Yards per Target, considering the passes are being caught further down the field. More yards are inherently added. Dalton Kincaid had the best yards per target and had the third deepest target depth, and most tight ends follow this pattern. Then, you see Kraft, who is a complete outlier in how the tight end position is played.

The Green Bay Packers Have One of the Most Unique Weapons in the NFL With Tucker Kraft

Interestingly enough, Kraft consistently had a low target depth. In his first two years, his average depth of target was 4.9 and 4.7 yards down the field. In 2025, it was 4.8 yards down the field. So, it is not like they were using him differently; it was just more effective.

Kraft averaged 10.8 yards after the catch per reception last year. He was at seven yards as a rookie, and 8.8 yards after the catch in 2024. For comparison, Darnell Washington was second in yards after the catch per reception and with 7.4. Kincaid averaged 6.1 yards after the catch.

That notable jump led to Kraft going from 1.13 yards per route run as a rookie to 1.55 in year two and 2.33 last season. That was second in the NFL to Kincaid.

Green Bay Packers Need Tucker Kraft Healthy in 2026

Kraft missed the second half of the Packers’ season, and the offense started to fall apart without him. The good news is that while he tore his ACL, all reports out of Green Bay are that he will begin practicing in August and is expected to get healthy before Week 1. That is major because he is the straw that stirs the drink on offense.

They have big questions at wide receiver entering the year without Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. Still, if everyone is healthy, the roles make a lot of sense. Matthew Golden can get quick separation, Christian Watson is a deep ball threat, and Jayden Reed works out of the slot and is strong with the ball in his hands, creating down the field. When all of these pieces are working at their best, it opens a lot of running lanes for Kraft to roam through. The big play threats around him are why his role is valuable and why he executes so well. He is able to sit where the defense cannot find him and take up the space that is provided by the other receivers.

It is not as simple to say that if Kraft is healthy, the Packers can be elite, and without Kraft they are just average, but it is hard to see them hitting their peak without Kraft getting back to his 2025 form.