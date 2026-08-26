Packers’ Tucker Kraft Fires Definitive Message on Injury Return

One of the early season goals Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft gave himself was to be completely back from his 2025 injury by Week 3 of the preseason. Kraft hit that objective.

That’s what the tight end described to reporters when he discussed his performance in the team’s joint practice Wednesday. Tucker did that in his typical, blunt fashion.

“I felt free out there today. I really didn’t have anybody counting my reps or trying to pull me out of stuff,” said Kraft. “I’m at a point now with my attitude for my health now that I feel good, I’m confident, where I’m going to stay out there.

“You guys take me out when I need to come out. When I’m tired. If not, I’m not doing the rep count stuff anymore [where] you can pull me off the field.

“I’m going to try to be out there as much as I can.”

Kraft returned from the PUP list early in training camp in late July. But as is customary, his return started with only individual drill work.

He’s slowly progressed into performing in 11-on-11 drills. After Wednesday, it’s pretty clear the tight end wants to be considered back on his normal practice regiment.

This offseason, Kraft rehabbed from a torn ACL he suffered on November 2 last year.

Tucker Kraft Declares Himself Completely Over Injury

Kraft telling reporters he’s done with practice repetition counts should be music to Packers fans ears. The tight end is one of the biggest keys to the team’s offense. That was quite evident in the final two months of the season after he went down with the injury.

Kraft answered a follow-up question about how great it is to put to bed any talk about injury recovery.

“It feels good,” added Kraft. “The plan that we’ve had over the course of the last four weeks to continue to raise my expectation and really just get into the good, solid, positive thoughts of availability throughout the whole season.

“We’re just continuing to stack days. We’re not having setbacks, and that’s the key.”