Packers’ Star Playmaker Gets NFL-Leading Prediction

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft could end up being one of the most valuable fantasy football pieces across the entire NFL. Kraft is viewed as one of the top tight ends, but this year he could lead the NFL in receiving yards for a tight end, according to Douglas Clawson of CBS Sports.

Clawson notes that Kraft was on his way to being one of the best tight ends in 2025 before an ACL injury ended his year. If he can pick up where he left off, the prediction might be bold, but not that wild.

“The Packers gave extensions to WRs Christian Watson and Jayden Reed and would love to see a breakout from 2025 first-round WR Matthew Golden, but it’ll be TE Tucker Kraft emerging in the Packers offense in 2026,” wrote Clawson. “Kraft was one of the league’s most productive tight ends last year before tearing his ACL around the midway point of the year. He’s been the best tight end in terms of YAC on record (9.1 YAC per reception in his career), so he will explode this season and lead all tight ends in receiving yards. One thing that could hold him back is a limited workload at the start of the season.”

Kraft is expected to play in Week 1. So, while he might be limited, he will be able to produce early in the season.

Green Bay Packers Tight End Tucker Kraft Receives Bold Prediction

Kraft was closing in on an ascension and a chance to lead all tight ends in 2025. He produced 31 receptions for 355 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. It was enough to get things going in the right direction.

The following year was his breakout season. Kraft produced 707 yards and seven touchdowns. It was looking like 2025 would be even more productive before the ACL injury.

He produced 32 receptions for 489 yards. However, that meant an increase from 2.9 receptions for 41.6 yards to four receptions for 61.1 yards.

Had he maintained that production, he would have finished with 68 receptions for 1,038 yards. Last year, that would have been the second most yards among tight ends in the NFL. He would have been just ahead of Kyle Pitts at 928, and below Trey McBride at 1,239.

If he can start the season strong, keep up the pace, and potentially finish better than he started, there is a real chance he can lead all tight ends this year.

Packers Could Slow Play Kraft

It is easy to see this being a strong year, but not quite the career year that defines him. First, Kraft will be healthy for Week 1, but even he said the plan is to limit him early in the year to bring him up to speed.

“They’re going to take into account my rep range probably until halfway through the season, and then they’re going to just pat me on the ass and send me out there and send me to the wolves,” said Kraft.

So, a slow start could lead to less than a career year. Beyond that, as Clawson notes, the Packers have three legitimate wide receiver threats. Kraft could lead the team, but with all four dividing stats and his first half being eased back, it makes for a very bold callout.