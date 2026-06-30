Fantasy Analyst Declares Packers Star Potential League-Winner

If Tucker Kraft can get back on the field by Week 1 and stay healthy, he could end up being the top fantasy football tight end in 2026. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report did not even need to see Kraft return. However, based on what he heard at OTAs, he is ready to declare Kraft a player whose stock is skyrocketing.

Davenport mentions the potential to be the best tight end in fantasy football if healthy. While Kraft did not practice during OTAs, he did say that his recovery timeline would put him on track to start in Week 1 with no limitations. That was all Davenport needed to hear to have him labeled a winner.

Green Bay Packers Tight End Tucker Kraft is a Must-Buy in Fantasy Football

Almost all fantasy football analysts have Trey McBride and Brock Bowers as the top two tight ends in fantasy football. The question is just which order is preferred. If Kraft is healthy, he can climb to their level, per Davenport.

“Kraft has the upside to challenge Brock Bowers and Trey McBride as fantasy’s No. 1 tight end—if he’s healthy,” wrote Davenport.

However, he is typically ranked around the number eight tight end in fantasy football this year. On ESPN, he is ranked between numbers 6 and 13. This comes out to an average of 8.9, and he is ranked the number eight tight end.

As of now, Kraft is not only behind McBride and Bowers. He is also behind Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren, Harold Fanin, Kyle Pitts, and Sam LaPorta. That is almost all injury-related, though.

Kraft Has Elite Production When Healthy

Kraft was in the midst of a breakout in 2025 before he tore his ACL. He had been ascending every season as well. Kraft went from 355 yards as a rookie to 707 yards in his second NFL season.

He only recorded 489 yards, but that was in eight games. His yards per game skyrocketed from 41.6 yards in his second year to 61.1 yards in year three. If he played a full 17 games, that would have amounted to 1,039 yards. He also had six touchdowns in 2025, which almost set his career-high, which is currently seven. That was halfway through the season, so he would have shattered that number.

His projected season-long total would have been 68 catches for 1,039 yards and 13 touchdowns. He would have finished ninth in receptions amongst tight ends last year. However, he would have finished second in yards, and his 13 touchdowns would have been the most in the NFL.

According to Fantasy Pros scoring rules, Kraft averaged 10.7 fantasy points per game last year. That was behind only Trey McBride, who posted 11.2 fantasy points per game.

He was ahead of George Kittle and Bowers, who were at 9.5 and 9.4 points per game, respectively.

So, the thought is pretty clear. He was closer to the number one tight end than the number three on a points per game basis last year. He has also seen improvement in his production every season.

If Kraft is healthy, he could see his points per game rise. At that point, it would be him with the elite tight ends who go higher than anyone. So, if Kraft is healthy by Week 1, he is going far too low in fantasy drafts.